This year's edition of Genera, Spain's largest energy trade show, focused heavily on solar and attracted significantly more companies and visitors than last year, according to provisional data.From pv magazine Spain The 2023 edition of the Genera energy trade show was held between Feb. 21 and Feb. 23 in Madrid, with the support of the Spanish Ministry of Environment and the Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE). The organizer of Genera 2023, Ifema, claimed that this year's event grew "across all parameters." It drew 385 direct exhibitors across 18,000 square meters of ...

