New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - MyDoc Urgent Care is pleased to announce its telemedicine 7-days-a-week healthcare services. The newly launched services include emergency medicine, COVID and Flu testing, gynecology and pain medicine, telemedicine, and other types of emergency care.

With the new development, the clinic's walk-in gynecology services division has been initiated for the first time in the area. MyDoc Urgent Care facilitates its clients with one-stop-shop for any medical emergency, from stitches, antibiotics for an infection, asthma or allergy testing and treatment, gynecology, pain medicine, and other medical emergencies. Additionally, X-rays, IV fluids, blood tests, and EKGs are also available on-site for added convenience.

The company is excited to inform residents in New York that in addition to providing comprehensive 7-days-a-week emergency care services, the clinic's telemedicine services have also now added a walk-in gynecology services division. Patients can receive a wide breadth of healthcare services, including emergency services, family medicine, COVID and Flu testing, gynecology and women's health, and pain management. Also, the staff speaks many languages to help even more clients than ever before, such as English, Spanish, Bengali, and Russian.

In conclusion, the clinic prioritizes the well-being of its patients, especially children, and strives to provide the most convenient pediatric care possible. Whether people need a routine check-up or treatment for an acute medical issue, its team is here to provide with personalized care to help achieve optimal health.

The clinic branches are located in the Bronx, Brooklyn, East Meadow, Forest Hills, Little Neck, Jackson Heights and New York. MyDoc Urgent Care is a clinic, composed of board-certified family medicine and emergency medicine certified providers. MyDoc Urgent Care is founded by Dr. Nabil Salib, who works diligently to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and personalized medical care to patients of all ages.

About the Clinic - MyDoc Urgent Care

MyDoc Urgent Care has established itself as a significant provider of urgent care services in New York City, has announced the expansion of its telemedicine services to reach more patients. The clinic's telemedicine services provide patients with access to board-certified healthcare providers from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Furthermore, MyDoc Urgent Care clinic provides a wide range of services to cater to the diverse healthcare needs of its patients. The clinic's skilled healthcare professionals provide urgent medical attention to patients suffering from allergies, abdominal pain, cold and flu, heart disease, coughing and wheezing, and a variety of other medical conditions.

In addition to that, Patients can schedule an appointment or just walk right into MyDoc Urgent Care when they have immediate, non-life-threatening medical needs.

For more information, potential clients can visit: https://www.mydocurgentcare.com.

MyDoc Urgent Care

Nabil Salib, MD

https://www.mydocurgentcare.com

Email: info@mydocurgentcare.org

Contact Number: 718-401-1510

City: New York

State: NY

Country: United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155540