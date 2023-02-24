Anzeige
Freitag, 24.02.2023

WKN: A2QHPG ISIN: SE0014960431 Ticker-Symbol: 6QP 
Frankfurt
24.02.23
15:23 Uhr
8,100 Euro
+0,085
+1,06 %
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2023 | 18:14
Re:NewCell AB: Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell, Sells Shares in the Company

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / On 22 February 2023, Renewcell's CEO Patrik Lundström sold 364,705 shares in Renewcell at a price of 85 SEK per share via his wholly owned company PEEL AB. The sale was made to enable PEEL AB to repay loans taken out mainly to purchase shares in Renewcell.

In compliance with applicable rules, the transaction has been reported to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's PDMR Transactions Register. Following the transaction, Patrik Lundström holds, privately and through a company, 449,504 shares and 730,055 options in Renewcell.

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman
investors@renewcell.com
+46 705 903 204

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Attachments

Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell, sells shares in the Company

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740676/Patrik-Lundstrm-CEO-of-Renewcell-Sells-Shares-in-the-Company

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
