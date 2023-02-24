Corporate Retreats Include Access to 'Magic Mushroom Therapy' to Help Combat Stress, Depression and Anxiety

Sayulita, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - Sayulita Wellness Retreat has launched corporate retreat programs designed to provide companies with an opportunity to invest in their employees' well-being.

"Sayulita Wellness Retreat uses 'Magic Mushroom Therapy,' which has been shown to help alleviate depression, stress, and anxiety," said Tansil.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8721/156036_1ea2160ed4db0afe_001full.jpg

Sayulita's unique programs are supported by studies that show catering to the health and wellness of employees can drastically improve team camaraderie, employee engagement, and overall productivity.

"We are very excited to be able to offer our corporate retreats. We believe that investing in the health and well-being of employees is essential for companies who want to stay competitive and succeed," said Andrew Tansil, CEO of Sayulita Wellness Retreat.

Tansil added that Sayulita Wellness Retreats are designed to help organizations address the increasingly urgent need to reduce stress, improve mental health and increase productivity among their workforce.

During the corporate retreats, participants will have access to various evidence-based mindfulness programs, such as yoga and meditation, group therapy sessions with licensed professionals, educational workshops on stress management and nutrition, outdoor activities in nature, and guided psychedelic journeys.

"Our goal is to help organizations create a culture of wellness in their workplace by providing an environment for employees to relax, bond, and reset," Andrew added.

Sayulita Wellness Retreat was founded in 2013 to allow people to explore the benefits of psychedelics and holistic wellness practices. For more information about Sayulita Wellness Retreat, please visit their website at https://www.sayulitawellnessretreat.com.

Press Contact:

Andrew Tansil

650-900-7741

sayulitawellness@gmail.com

