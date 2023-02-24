Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 24 février/February 2023) - The common shares of Stock Trend Capital Inc., previously listed as World Class Extractions Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

The symbol will remain the same.

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the Canadian cannabis industry. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

Les actions ordinaires de Stock Trend Capital Inc., précédemment répertoriées sous le nom de World Class Extractions Inc. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Le symbole restera le même.

Stock Trend Capital Inc. est un émetteur d'investissement principalement axé sur l'industrie canadienne du cannabis. L'émetteur a l'intention de se concentrer sur l'investissement dans des entités privées et publiques dotées d'une propriété intellectuelle solide, d'une gestion exceptionnelle et d'un potentiel de croissance élevé pouvant être positionnés stratégiquement sur le marché.

Issuer/Émetteur: Stock Trend Capital Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PUMP Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 625 196 572 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres réservés pour émission: 24 000 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Diversified Industries/Sociétés diversifiées CUSIP: 86102Q 10 8 ISIN: CA 86102Q 10 8 1 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 98143W101/CA98143W1014 Boardlot/Quotité: 1000 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 27 février/February 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 avril/April Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for PUMP. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.