Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings (JPX: 4596) and its subsidiary Kubota Vision Inc. (Kubota Pharmaceutical Group), an ophthalmic medical solutions company headquartered in Tokyo, launches its unique Kubota Glass technology, aiming to revolutionize myopia management. Based on the technology, the company introduced a wearable device called Kubota Glass illuminated spectacles. These glasses are designed to correct refractive errors and provide specially focused illumination to assist with image enhancement and ambient lighting. Furthermore, the unique design of Kubota Glass may help reduce the increase in eye growth associated with myopia. The company has launched Kubota Glass in Japan and further aims to launch it across the globe. Kubota Glass has completed medical device registration in the U.S. and Taiwan.

A multitude of studies have shown that myopia is increasing worldwide, and half the population is projected to be myopic by 2050. Kubota Pharmaceutical Group recognizes this growing concern and seeks to address the myopia epidemic with its proprietary Kubota Glass technology. Myopia is caused by excessive eye growth, which has been shown to be associated with insufficient exposure to natural sunlight and outdoor time. As such, Kubota Glass designed its proprietary illumination system to mimic a natural outdoor lighting environment in order to help manage eye growth. The device provides this effect without disrupting the clarity of the wearer's central vision. According to the company, early clinical results in children showed that wearing Kubota Glass for only 1.5 to 2 hours per day was projected to slow myopia progression by 148% and eye growth by 139%, on average, versus values derived from published literature for age- and ethnicity-matched children over one year. This may mean that unlike some other devices designed to manage myopia on the market, Kubota Glass doesn't require the user to wear it all day.

The technology has potential benefits in terms of managing myopia in children and adults alike. This may be good news for individuals who spend most of their time indoors and experience less natural light, since Kubota Glass seeks to replicate outdoor lighting. With multiple light stimuli in the periphery of the lens which actively project optimal lighting and focus the light onto the peripheral part of the retina, users receive specialized lighting to aid in managing their myopia.

"Kubota Glass technology is the result of our continuous effort and research on how light can be utilized in a beneficial way to help manage myopia. Studies have shown that more outdoor light is better for managing changes associated with myopia, and we believe Kubota Glass has the potential to help manage and possibly prevent myopia in the near future. Our research team is working hard to achieve that goal," says Dr. Ryo Kubota, Representative Executive Officer, Chairman, President & CEO at Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings.

About Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings

Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Tokyo: 4596) in 2016. The company is committed to translating innovation into a diverse portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and restore the vision for millions of people worldwide.

Media contact:

Name: Iyo Ichikawa

Email: pr@kubotaholdings.co.jp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156090