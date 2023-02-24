Anzeige
Freitag, 24.02.2023
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
24.02.2023
Collaborating for Impact: Lessons Learned From Years of Partnership With Qualcomm® Wireless Reach

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Qualcomm

Originally published by the Cherie Blair Foundation For Women on cherieblairfoundation.org

The Foundation initially collaborated with Qualcomm Incorporated to support the expansion of our online Mentoring Women in Business programme across Asia. Qualcomm, as a leading wireless tech innovator is strongly aware of the potential tech holds for development, were an ideal partner. Through our strong relationship with mentoring, we realised the potential for us to extend our collaboration to investing in a new product - HerVenture, a mobile application that launched in Vietnam in 2018, - and bringing Road to Growth to Vietnam and Indonesia for the first time in 2020. While at the time, HerVenture was a far-reaching idea for making resources readily available to women entrepreneurs, the innovation continues to make a tremendous difference in people's lives.

Continue reading here

Qualcomm, Friday, February 24, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of CherieBlairFoundation.org

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740719/Collaborating-for-Impact-Lessons-Learned-From-Years-of-Partnership-With-Qualcomm-Wireless-Reach

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
