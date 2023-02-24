MacConnell & Associates, P.C.: MacConnell & Associates to Celebrate 30 Years of Great Service

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / MacConnell & Associates, P.C., a Cary, North Carolina-based consulting engineering firm, founded by Gary S. MacConnell, P.E., will celebrate 30 years of business in December 2023.

MacConnell & Associates, P.C., client base includes municipalities, governmental agencies, developers, industries, architects, universities, and other businesses. They specialize in site development with an emphasis in water and wastewater projects providing expertise in the areas of environmental, civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation engineering. Engineering related services include permitting, construction administration, and grant writing.

President Gary MacConnell, P.E. is proud that the majority of the firm's work comes from repeat business and referrals and credits his firm's team of talented professionals that always puts the needs of the client first, including developing quality designs and documents. It is an approach that has resulted in an average growth of over 40 percent for the past three years. Projected growth is expected to be even greater next year.

While some parts of the country are struggling with economic growth, MacConnell believes that North Carolina is a great place right now for his business to continue to thrive and provide great service to his clients. Although their corporate office is located in Cary, MacConnell & Associates, P.C., is licensed in 18 states and works internationally through Green Global Technologies, a sister company.

MacConnell is pleased that his team of professionals is environmentally conscious in their work resulting in creative approaches to projects. For example, some of their recent projects included reclaimed water with treated wastewater generated onsite to a high quality so that the treated water can be beneficially used onsite.

MacConnell & Associates, P.C. is a civil and environmental engineering firm which provides services within the United States and throughout the world.

