Samstag, 25.02.2023
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
25.02.2023 | 08:10
Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize - Annual Report 2022

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be

Annual Report 2022

Regulated information
25February 2023

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2022 annual financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Profit for the financial year: € 85.2 million (€ 83.6 million in 2021, +1,9%),
  • Increase of outstanding bank borrowings from € 20.0 million at 31 December 2021 to € 47.8 million at 31 December 2022,
  • Acquisition of 1,053,840 UCB shares, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35.16% on 31 December 2021 to 35.70% on 31 December 2022.

If the general shareholders meeting of 28 April 2023 approves the 2022 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a gross dividend of € 0.86 (compared to €0,75 for financial year 2021, an increase of 14,7%) will be payable as from 5th of May 2023 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 18.

Ex-dividend 3 May 2023
Record date 4 May 2023
Payment date 5 May 2023


