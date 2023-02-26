Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3988/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and in Week 8 we saw profit takings in the ATX TR, which lost 1,15 percent to 7295 points, but also Do&Co setting new All-time-Highs and voestalpine vs. Andritz in a breathtaking battle for a ATXFive-Membership after March settlement, the Decision will be made next week. News came from Lenzing, Andritz (5), Valneva, UBM, Frequentis, EVN, Wienerberger, Kapsch TrafficCom, FACC, VIG, Palfinger, CA Immo, Uniqa, ...

