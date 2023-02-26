Andritz: Andritz partner Rohrdorfer has started up Germany's first amine-based CO2 capture plant for cement plants at its main site in Upper Bavaria. This technology developed by Andritz will prospectively make a considerable contribution to CO2 reduction and thus to a sustainable circular economy. The special separation process recovers CO2 as a basic material for a large number of valuable intermediate products for further use in hygiene and pharmaceutical products as well as in the beverage and food industries. "Our flagship project in Rohrdorf am Inn is a milestone for the circular economy in Germany. It shows what is already technically possible today. The demand for such innovations is correspondingly high," said Andritz CEO Joachim Schönbeck.Andritz: weekly ...

