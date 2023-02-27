With enhanced integration and automation capabilities, the new vRAN offering will be designed to help deliver the next generation of advanced 5G services, applications and solutions

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced an extended collaboration with Samsung to offer a virtualized radio access network (vRAN) solution with enhanced integration and automation capabilities. The technology will be designed to help service providers better manage networks at scale while also addressing the demands of 5G through increased flexibility and operational efficiency. With Red Hat as one of Samsung's key platform partners, service providers will be able to use this solution to realize a faster return on investment (ROI) while helping to mitigate the production risks of building more consistent and regulatory compliant deployments and operations across potentially tens of thousands of sites. Customers can then use the platform to build innovations based on private 5G, multi-access edge computing (MEC), 5G core networks and more.

Open source software is the driving force behind 5G RAN as service providers aim to successfully compete, boost revenue and meet rising customer demands in today's cloud-centric world. Disaggregated RAN components are powered by robust computing functions that require a consistent cloud infrastructure. Service providers need to validate that each RAN component works together to support end users, whether it's an individual using a cell phone or a large telecommunications organization supporting business operations.

Samsung and Red Hat are working together to help address the constant need for service providers to validate network functionality, interoperability and performance of an end-to-end vRAN solution. The companies' solution will be designed to provide customers with:

An end-to-end virtualized solution that helps reduce complexity and mitigate operational and deployment risks with enhanced automation and integration capabilities;

A future-proof and flexible network that can adapt to rapidly changing demands as admins will be able to remotely apply updates.

This solution will build on an array of Red Hat open hybrid cloud technologies including Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.

The extended collaboration with Samsung shows the scale of challenges that can be addressed by Red Hat's robust partner ecosystem, which delivers solutions and services that provide customers with choice at every architectural level. This helps service providers implement a hybrid or multicloud strategy with the flexibility to develop and operate in any cloud environment, and also empowers service providers to adjust their infrastructure according to strategy, business or technology needs as they evolve.

As service providers continue to evolve, they're evaluating sustainability alongside innovation. According to a Red Hat-sponsored sustainability study, RAN is responsible for 75% of a service provider's total power consumption, indicating a potential need for service providers to optimize energy consumption. With Red Hat OpenShift, service providers will be able to optimize their energy consumption in multiple dimensions including: the node, cluster, system-level and domain-levels. For example, disabling unused components within a service provider's network will result in noticeable reductions in power consumption.

This vRAN solution by Red Hat and Samsung will be available as a customer proof-of-concept in the latter half of 2023. Learn more about Red Hat's latest work with Samsung at the Red Hat booth (#2F30) at MWC Barcelona.

Supporting Quotes

Honoré LaBourdette, vice president, Telco, Media, Entertainment Edge Ecosystem, Red Hat

"As all industries continue to navigate 5G transformation, we've learned that no single vendor can meet the demand for RAN technologies on their own. By extending our collaboration with Samsung, a pioneer in the global vRAN market, we can equip service providers with the necessary scale and efficiency for any given radio network."

Kicheol Lee, Vice President and Head of System S/W R&D, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics

"Leveraging Red Hat's industry-leading portfolio of open source technologies, Samsung will help operators and service providers address the next frontier of vRAN innovation. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Red Hat to offer a fundamental layer of consistency, flexibility and scalability to 5G RAN deployments for global operators."

Additional Resources

Check out our previous work with Samsung aimed at driving 5G adoption

Navigating 5G transformation: Key learnings from the Red Hat partner ecosystem

Learn more about Red Hat's news at MWC Barcelona

Read more about sustainable service providers

Learn more about our partnership with Samsung

Connect with Red Hat

Learn more about Red Hat

Get more news in the Red Hat newsroom

Read the Red Hat blog

Follow Red Hat on Twitter

Join Red Hat on Facebook

Watch Red Hat videos on YouTube

Follow Red Hat on LinkedIn

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo, JBoss, Ansible, Ceph, CloudForms, Gluster and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. The OpenStack Word Mark is either a registered trademark/service mark or trademark/service mark of the OpenStack Foundation, in the United States and other countries, and is used with the OpenStack Foundation's permission. Red Hat is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by the OpenStack Foundation, or the OpenStack community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230226005150/en/

Contacts:

Chelsea Lawrence

clawrence@redhat.com

+1 (252) 622-8406