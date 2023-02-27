Noble Corporation Plc Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Results

Integration of Maersk Drilling well underway, with over $50 million of synergies realized to date

of synergies realized to date Noble establishes offshore drilling industry leadership in returning capital to shareholders, with, $96 million in share repurchases to date, including the Maersk Drilling squeeze-out

in share repurchases to date, including the Maersk Drilling squeeze-out Q4 Cash Flow from Operations of $171 million and Free Cash Flow of $106 million

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE, CSE: NOBLE, "Noble", or the "Company") today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.



Successor (stated in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022

Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Total Revenue $ 623

$ 306

$ 208 Contract Drilling Services Revenue 586

289

192 Net Income 135

34

123 Adjusted EBITDA* 157

97

12 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)* 61

41

(26) Basic Earnings Per Share 1.02

0.48

1.85 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.92

0.41

1.70 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share* 0.41

0.50

(0.35) * A Non-GAAP supporting schedule is included with the statements and schedules attached to this press release and can be found at www.noblecorp.com.

Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation plc, stated "Since the closing of the merger, our team has come together impressively. As a newly combined company, we generated strong free cash flow, implemented a return of capital program, and are well on track to achieving our synergy target of $125 million, with $50 million realized as of the end of 2022. I would like to thank all of our employees for their tremendous effort and commitment throughout the critical first few months of our integration. I'd also like to thank our customers for their continued trust and support as we pursue our quest of creating the leading offshore drilling company."

Fourth Quarter Results

Contract drilling services revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $586 million compared to $289 million in the third quarter, with the increase primarily attributable to the business combination. Marketed fleet utilization was 88% in the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 89% in the previous quarter. Contract drilling services costs for the fourth quarter were $366 million, up from $186 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $157 million compared to $97 million in the third quarter of 2022. Capital expenditures totaled $77 million in the fourth quarter and $194 million for the full year ending December 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter was $171 million and free cash flow was $106 million. Our business combination with Maersk Drilling closed on October 3, 2022. Results for the fourth quarter reflect the combined company for 90 out of 92 days of the period.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Company's balance sheet as of December 31, 2022 reflected total debt of $673 million and cash (and cash equivalents) of $476 million. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, we elected to pay off the $150 million Danish Ship Finance term loan with excess cash on the balance sheet. During the fourth quarter, Noble executed on $86 million of share repurchases (including the compulsory purchase of legacy Maersk Drilling shareholders in November and open market share repurchases conducted during December pursuant to Noble's previously announced share repurchase program), with additional share repurchases in January totaling $10 million.

Operating Highlights and Backlog

Noble's marketed fleet of sixteen floaters was 91% contracted through the fourth quarter, compared with 96% utilization on nine floaters in the prior quarter. This sequential change reflects the addition of seven UDW rigs added from the legacy Maersk Drilling fleet. Tier 1 drillships remain at or above 95% marketed utilization, with leading edge dayrate fixtures steadily increasing, presently in the low to mid $400,000s per day range. Since the prior Fleet Status Report in early November, Noble has secured 24 months of additional backlog across four 6G and 7G drillships at an average dayrate above $420,000. Our sixteen marketed UDW rigs are currently 75% contracted throughout 2023 with visibility toward securing additional utilization for a portion of the remaining availability for this year, although some contract gaps and SPS time will remain uncontracted. Additionally, the Noble Globetrotter I remains off contract since October, pending permit approvals in Mexico. The average dayrate across our $2.7 billion floater backlog is approximately $400,000, and with over half of our 2024 floater days uncommitted, an upward trajectory for repricing the fleet is visible based on current market dynamics.

Utilization of Noble's thirteen marketed jackups was 85% in the fourth quarter, compared with 82% utilization on eight marketed jackups during the third quarter. The sequential change in fleet composition reflects the addition of ten jackups from the legacy Maersk Drilling fleet and the sale of five legacy Noble jackups to a subsidiary of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. as part of the business combination with Maersk Drilling. During the fourth quarter, the Noble Innovator was awarded a one year contract with BP in the UK North Sea at $135,000 per day, with a one year option at a higher dayrate. As recently reported, the Noble Regina Allen is currently off contract and expected to be unavailable for a substantial portion of 2023 as leg and jacking system repairs are made. Currently nine of our thirteen jackups are contracted, and 55% of total available jackup days across our fleet are contracted throughout 2023. Our $1 billion jackup backlog is heavily weighted to the Noble Integrator and Noble Invincible commitments under the Aker BP alliance. While jackup demand in Norway remains subdued in 2023, we continue to see improving demand indicators in Norway and globally for our jackup fleet moving forward. We expect a limited contribution from jackups to our total EBITDA in 2023.

Noble's backlog at December 31, 2022 stood at $3.9 billion.

Outlook

For the full year 2023, Noble today announces a guidance range for total revenue of $2.35 to $2.55 billion, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $725 to $825 million and capital expenditures (net of reimbursable capex) between $325 and $365 million.

Commenting on Noble's outlook, Mr. Eifler stated, "We continue to see a very promising fundamental setup for the offshore drilling business, governed by increasingly tight industry utilization, robust customer economics and demand growth visibility and, not least, rational capital allocation in our industry. As the market improves, we remain focused on execution across all facets of our business, and are committed to returning capital to shareholders."

Due to the forward-looking nature of Adjusted EBITDA, management cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure. Accordingly, the company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call

Noble will host a conference call related to its fourth quarter 2022 results on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time. Interested parties may dial +1 929-203-0901 and refer to conference ID 31391 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Additionally, a live webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay will be accessible for a limited time following the scheduled call.

For additional information, visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication, including those regarding future guidance, including revenue, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures, the offshore drilling market, ESG strategy and ambitions, realization and timing of integration synergies, free cash flow expectations, SPS downtime impacts, capital allocation expectations, fleet utilization, repricing, capital structure optimization, and demand fundamentals are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, or in the documents incorporated by reference, the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "on track," "plan," "project," "should," "shall" and "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. We have identified factors, including, but not limited to, uncertainties relating to the effects of public health threats, such as COVID-19, and the adverse impact thereof on our business, financial condition and results of operations (including but not limited to our operating costs, supply chain, availability of labor, logistical capabilities, customer demand for our services and industry demand generally, our liquidity, the price of our securities, our ability to access capital markets, and the global economy and financial markets generally), the effects of actions by, or disputes among OPEC+ members with respect to production levels or other matters related to the price of oil, market conditions, factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, supply and demand of drilling rigs, factors affecting our drilling contracts, including duration, downtime, dayrates, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with operations outside the US, actions by regulatory authorities, credit rating agencies, customers, joint venture partners, contractors, lenders and other third parties, legislation and regulations affecting drilling operations, compliance with regulatory requirements, violations of anti-corruption laws, shipyard risk and timing, delays in mobilization of rigs, hurricanes and other weather conditions, and the future price of oil and gas, that could cause actual plans or results to differ materially from those included in any forward-looking statements. These factors include those "Risk Factors" referenced or described in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q's, and other filings with the Commission. We cannot control such risk factors and other uncertainties, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. You should consider these risks and uncertainties when you are evaluating us.

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Successor



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Operating revenues







Contract drilling services

$ 585,849

$ 192,451 Reimbursables and other

36,743

15,727



622,592

208,178 Operating costs and expenses







Contract drilling services

366,386

182,589 Reimbursables

27,332

14,255 Depreciation and amortization

69,770

24,704 General and administrative

29,877

14,537 Merger and integration costs

56,752

11,006 Gain on sale of operating assets, net

(87,125)

(189,080) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

(4,641)

12,909



458,351

70,920 Operating income (loss)

164,241

137,258 Other income (expense)







Interest expense, net of amount capitalized

(19,384)

(8,107) Gain on bargain purchase

-

(2,174) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

(8,716)

- Interest income and other, net

9,599

3,455 Income before income taxes

145,740

130,432 Income tax provision

(10,778)

(6,996) Net income

$ 134,962

$ 123,436 Per share data







Basic:







Basic earnings per share

$ 1.02

$ 1.85 Diluted:







Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.92

$ 1.70

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - CONTINUED (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Successor



Predecessor







Period from



Period from



Twelve Months

February 6, 2021



January 1, 2021



Ended

through



through



December 31,2022

December 31, 2021



February 5, 2021 Operating revenues













Contract drilling services

$ 1,332,841

$ 708,131



$ 74,051 Reimbursables and other

81,006

62,194



3,430



1,413,847

770,325



77,481 Operating costs and expenses













Contract drilling services

897,096

639,442



46,965 Reimbursables

64,427

55,832



2,737 Depreciation and amortization

146,879

89,535



20,622 General and administrative

82,177

62,476



5,727 Merger and integration costs

84,668

24,792



- Gain on sale of operating assets, net

(90,230)

(185,934)



- Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

60

23,350



-



1,185,077

709,493



76,051 Operating income (loss)

228,770

60,832



1,430 Other income (expense)













Interest expense, net of amount capitalized

(42,722)

(31,735)



(229) Bargain purchase gain

-

62,305



- Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

(8,912)

-



- Interest income and other, net

14,365

10,945



399 Reorganization items, net

-

-



252,051 Income before income taxes

191,501

102,347



253,651 Income tax provision

(22,553)

(365)



(3,423) Net income (loss)

$ 168,948

$ 101,982



$ 250,228 Per share data













Basic:













Basic earnings per share

$ 1.99

$ 1.61



$ 1.00 Diluted:













Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.73

$ 1.51



$ 0.98

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor





Period from



Period from

Twelve Months

February 6, 2021



January 1, 2021

Ended

through



through

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



February 5, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities











Net income $ 168,948

$ 101,982



$ 250,228 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flow from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 146,879

89,535



20,622 Amortization of intangible asset and contract liabilities (5,352)

51,540



- Gain on sale of operating assets, net (90,230)

(185,934)



- Gain on bargain purchase -

(62,305)



- Reorganization items, net -

-



(280,790) Changes in components of working capital











Net changes in other operating assets and liabilities 60,740

56,798



(35,508) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 280,985

51,616



(45,448) Cash flows from investing activities











Capital expenditures (174,319)

(154,411)



(14,629) Cash acquired in stock-based business combination 166,607

54,970



- Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 381,026

307,324



194 Other investing activities 2,458

-



- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 375,772

207,883



(14,435) Cash flows from financing activities











Issuance of debt 350,000

-



200,000 Borrowings on credit facilities 220,000

40,000



177,500 Repayments of credit facilities (220,000)

(217,500)



(545,000) Repayments of debt (627,323)

-



- Debt issuance costs (641)

-



(23,664) Compulsory purchase payment (69,924)

-



- Other financing activities (19,884)

730



(1) Net cash used in financing activities (367,772)

(176,770)



(191,165) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 288,985

82,729



(251,048) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 196,722

113,993



365,041 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 485,707

$ 196,722



$ 113,993

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Successor



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 476,206

$ 194,138 Accounts receivable, net

468,802

200,419 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

106,782

61,089 Total current assets

1,051,790

455,646 Property and equipment, at cost

4,163,205

1,555,975 Accumulated depreciation

(181,904)

(77,275) Property and equipment, net

3,981,301

1,478,700 Other assets

201,773

139,096 Total assets

$ 5,234,864

$ 2,073,442 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 159,715

$ - Accounts payable

290,690

120,389 Accrued payroll and related costs

76,185

48,346 Other current liabilities

140,508

79,659 Total current liabilities

667,098

248,394 Long-term debt

513,055

216,000 Other liabilities

447,626

108,421 Total liabilities

$ 1,627,779

$ 572,815 Commitments and contingencies







Total shareholders' equity

3,607,085

1,500,627 Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,234,864

$ 2,073,442

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Average Rig Utilization

Successor

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Floaters 76 %

78 %

68 % Jackups 87 %

82 %

71 % Total 81 %

80 %

70 %

























Operating Days

Successor

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Floaters 1,320

792

751 Jackups 1,201

606

622 Total 2,521

1,398

1,373

























Average Dayrates

Successor

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Floaters $ 303,734

$ 285,362

$ 195,812 Jackups 118,089

118,209

96,087 Total $ 215,751

$ 212,958

$ 150,620













NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

The following tables presents the computation of basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share:



Successor



Predecessor













Period from



Period from

Three Months

Twelve Months

Three Months

February 6, 2021



January 1, 2021

Ended

Ended

Ended

through



through

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021



February 5, 2021 Numerator:



















Basic



















Net income (loss) $ 134,962

$ 168,948

$ 123,436

$ 101,982



$ 250,228 Diluted



















Net income (loss) $ 134,962

$ 168,948

$ 123,436

$ 101,982



$ 250,228 Denominator:



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 131,924

85,055

66,635

63,186



251,115 Dilutive effect of share-based awards 3,334

3,334

3,180

3,180



5,456 Dilutive effect of warrants 9,117

8,489

2,852

1,262



- Dilutive effect of compulsory purchase 2,893

729

-

-



- Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 147,268

97,607

72,667

67,628



256,571





















Per share data



















Basic earnings per share $ 1.02

$ 1.99

$ 1.85

$ 1.61



$ 1.00 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92

$ 1.73

$ 1.70

$ 1.51



$ 0.98

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION

Certain non-GAAP measures and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the Company have been provided for meaningful comparisons between current results and prior operating periods. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income (loss); interest income and other, net; gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net; interest expense, net of amounts capitalized; loss on impairment; reorganization items, net; certain corporate projects and legal matters; certain infrequent operational events; and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe that the Adjusted EBITDA measure provides greater transparency of our core operating performance. We prepare Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share by eliminating from Diluted Earnings per Share the impact of a number of non-recurring items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance. We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by eliminating from Net Income (Loss) the impact of a number of non-recurring items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance.

In order to fully assess the financial operating results, management believes that the results of operations, adjusted to exclude the following items, which are included in the Company's press release issued on February 26, 2023, are appropriate measures of the continuing and normal operations of the Company:

(i) In the period of January 1, 2021 to February 5, 2021, discrete tax items, and reorganization items. In the period of February 6, 2021 to March 31, 2021, merger and integration costs, amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net and discrete tax items;

(ii) In the second, third and fourth quarter of 2022 and the second, third and fourth quarter of 2021, merger and integration costs; (gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net; hurricane losses and (recoveries), net; amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net and discrete tax items.

(iii) In addition, the second quarter of 2021 included a gain on bargain purchase and professional services costs related to a success fee associated with the ultimate recovery of a tax refund and corporate projects including registrations of our post-emergence debt and equity and listing on the New York Stock Exchange;

(iv) In addition, the third quarter of 2022 included loss on extinguishment of debt.

(v) The quarters also included professional services costs related to corporate initiatives.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company disclosed free cash flow as a non-GAAP liquidity measure. Free cash flow of $106 million was calculated as Net cash provided by operating activities of $171 million less cash paid for capital expenditures of $65 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

These non-GAAP adjusted measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling cost, contract drilling margin, average daily revenue, operating income, cash flows from operations, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see the following non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations for a complete description of the adjustments.

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



















Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Twelve

Months Ended

Three Months

Ended

Period from

February 6,

through



Period from

January 1,

through

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



February 5,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



2021 Net Income $ 134,962

$ 33,585

$ 168,948

$ 130,432

$ 102,347



$ 253,651 Income tax provision 10,778

13,072

22,553

-

-



- Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 19,384

7,943

42,722

8,107

31,735



229 Interest income and other, net (9,599)

(3,235)

(14,365)

(3,455)

(10,945)



(399) Depreciation and amortization 69,770

24,868

146,879

24,704

89,535



20,622 Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities (41,877)

8,170

(5,352)

14,413

51,540



- Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,716

196

8,912

-

-



- Professional services - tax refund success fee -

-

-

-

4,679



- Professional services - corporate projects 43

400

723

711

5,847



- Merger and integration costs 56,752

9,338

84,668

11,006

24,792



- Gain on sale of operating assets, net (87,125)

354

(90,230)

(189,080)

(185,934)



- Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net (4,641)

1,896

60

12,909

23,350



- Gain on bargain purchase -

-

-

2,174

(62,305)



- Reorganization items, net -

-

-

-

-



(252,051) Adjusted EBITDA $ 157,163

$ 96,587

$ 365,518

$ 11,921

$ 74,641



$ 22,052

Reconciliation of Income Tax Benefit (Provision)



















Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Twelve

Months Ended

Three Months

Ended

Period from

February 6,

through



Period from

January 1,

through

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



February 5,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



2021 Income tax benefit (provision) $ (10,778)

$ (13,072)

$ (22,553)

$ (6,996)

$ (365)



$ (3,423)

























Adjustments























Gain on sale of operating assets 2,255

-

866

-

-



- Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities 9,471

(1,716)

1,800

-

-



- Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net -

(398)

(562)

-

-



- Reorganization items, net -

-

-

-

-



2,500 Discrete tax items (17,525)

(10,628)

(45,139)

(1,150)

(20,416)



(1,692) Total Adjustments (5,799)

(12,742)

(43,035)

(1,150)

(20,416)



808 Adjusted income tax benefit (provision) $ (16,577)

$ (25,814)

$ (65,588)

$ (8,146)

$ (20,781)



$ (2,615)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)



















Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Twelve

Months Ended

Three Months

Ended

Period from

February 6,

through



Period from

January 1,

through

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



February 5,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



2021 Net income $ 134,962

$ 33,585

$ 168,948

$ 123,436

$ 101,982



$ 250,228 Adjustments























Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities (32,406)

6,454

(3,552)

14,413

51,540



- Professional services - tax refund success fee -

-

-

-

4,679



- Professional services - corporate projects 43

400

723

711

5,847



- Merger and integration costs 56,752

9,338

84,668

11,006

24,792



- Gain on sale of operating assets, net (84,870)

354

(89,364)

(189,080)

(185,934)



- Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net (4,641)

1,498

(502)

12,909

23,350



- Gain on bargain purchase -

-

-

2,174

(62,305)



- Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,716

-

8,912

-

-



- Reorganization items, net -

-

-

-

-



(249,551) Discrete tax items (17,525)

(10,628)

(45,139)

(1,150)

(20,416)



(1,692) Total Adjustments (73,931)

7,416

(44,254)

(149,017)

(158,447)



(251,243) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 61,031

$ 41,001

$ 124,694

$ (25,581)

$ (56,465)



$ (1,015)



















































Reconciliation of Diluted EPS























Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Twelve

Months Ended

Three Months

Ended

Period from

February 6,

through



Period from

January 1,

through

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



February 5,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



2021 Unadjusted diluted EPS $ 0.92

$ 0.41

$ 1.73

$ 1.70

$ 1.51



$ 0.98 Adjustments























Intangible contract amortization (0.22)

0.08

(0.04)

0.20

0.76



- Professional services - tax refund success fee -

-

-

-

0.07



- Professional services - corporate projects -

-

0.02

0.01

0.08



- Merger and integration costs 0.39

0.12

0.87

0.15

0.37



- Gain on sale of operating assets, net (0.59)

-

(0.92)

(2.60)

(2.75)



- Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net (0.03)

0.02

(0.01)

0.18

0.35



- Gain on bargain purchase -

-

-

0.03

(0.92)



- Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.06

-

0.09

-

-



- Reorganization items, net -

-

-

-

-



(0.97) Discrete tax items (0.12)

(0.13)

(0.46)

(0.02)

(0.30)



(0.01) Total Adjustments (0.51)

0.09

(0.45)

(2.05)

(2.34)



(0.98) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.41

$ 0.50

$ 1.28

$ (0.35)

$ (0.83)



$ -

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow























Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Twelve

Months Ended

Three Months

Ended

Period from

February 6,

through



Period from

January 1,

through

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



February 5,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 171,179

$ 73,507

$ 280,985

$ 27,588

$ 51,616



$ (45,448) Capital expenditures (65,084)

(29,710)

(174,319)

(36,661)

(154,411)



(14,629) Free cash flow $ 106,095

$ 43,797

$ 106,666

$ (9,073)

$ (102,795)



$ (60,077)

