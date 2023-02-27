Technology Designed to Extend Range and Enhance 5G Coverage While Reducing Operators' Capital Expenses

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, today introduced its new Lighthouse smart repeaters. They are designed to significantly reduce an operator's capital expenses for extending range while enhancing 5G coverage and improving the customer experience. This announcement continues Airgain's streamlined end-to-end 5G development that includes fixed wireless access (FWA), repeaters, and enterprise software management solutions. Airgain begins trial on major operator networks in Q2 2023.

This new family of products includes both low-power small office and home office (SOHO) repeaters and high-power network repeaters for mobile network operators (MNO) and end users. Some of the highlights of the Lighthouse smart repeaters include advanced carrier aggregation (CA) for FR1-FR1 CA (while futureproofing for FR1-FR2 CA), low latency features in compliance with 3GPP requirements, and software upgradeability to support 3GPP with network-controlled repeater (NCR) standards. Furthermore, the Lighthouse smart repeaters are equipped with innovative smart antenna technology, designed to improve the signal to interference plus noise ratio (SINR) and speed up deployment times, as well as a software management stack powered by Errigal's enterprise solution.

"Enhancing 5G network coverage and improving end user experience is critical for MNOs," said Dr. Ali Sadri, Chief Technology Officer at Airgain. "With our expertise in cellular and antenna technology, we set out to build a solution from the ground up that we believe solves many of the common problems MNOs are likely facing in their deployments of 5G networks. We believe that by offering advanced, out-of-the-box features and futureproofing our repeaters through upgradability, we can significantly reduce deployment costs and simplify broadband wireless connectivity."

Airgain will showcase the repeaters and other technology solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona from Feb. 27 March 2, 2023, at its booth in Hall 7 Stand 7G21.

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the expected outcomes of the development, time to market, the performance of, and market for, Airgain's products or those of its partners; and the anticipated results of the collaboration with our channel partners and the ability for the products to achieve the stated results and meet the needs of customers, as well as their acceptance by the market. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the product may not yield the expected benefits; the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products, including bundled solutions with third-party products; if our channel partners fail to perform, or our partnerships are unsuccessful, we may not be able to bring our product solutions to market successfully or on a timely basis; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain constraints and rising interest rates and inflation may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers; risks associated with any regulatory approvals that may be required; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; we may not be able to maintain strategic collaborations under which our bundled solutions are offered; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

