



SINGAPORE, Feb 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - London-headquartered multinational real estate agency Downtown International has entered into a joint venture (JV) partnership with Singapore-based RHT AlDigi Financial Holdings, a member of ONERHT, as part of its expansion into Asia.Downtown International is an award winning multinational real estate agency offering an extensive range of brokerage services for residential and commercial properties in downtown areas of major cities across the globe. With over 1000 agents and 150,000 real estate investors on its books, it has become a market leader in its field since its founding in 2011.The JV partnership adds significant value and synergies to ONERHT's ecosystem of multidisciplinary professional services, including members RHT Real Estate and SDAX. RHT Real Estate's Singapore portfolio for its clients will now be complemented with Downtown's portfolio of international properties.The JV will look into tokenisation of real estate assets on SDAX. Supported by its strategic shareholders ESR, PSA and Straits Trading, SDAX is a Monetary Authority of Singapore licenced platform that serves institutional, accredited and retail investors, providing uniquely curated assets including tokenised real estate. Through the combined strengths of both partners in origination and distribution of real estate investments, the JV will be able to offer tokenised international real estate for clients.Mr Martin Ashkuri, Group Chief Executive Officer of Downtown International, said, "This partnership represents a significant milestone as we expand our reach and capabilities in Asia with the addition of real estate tokenisation. Access to the ONERHT ecosystem of multidisciplinary firms will place Downtown International at the forefront of future real estate trends.""With a presence now firmly established in Asia, Downtown International will look to other major centres in the region to further develop its distribution channels. Beyond its regional headquarters in Singapore, Downtown has identified 7 additional centres in an ambitious 3-year expansion plan initiated by our Senior Management team," he added.The JV will capitalise on Asian Pacific investors' sustained appetite for European real estate as well as the region's relative optimism on growth.Dr Han Bin, Managing Director of the JV, Downtown Realty Pte. Ltd., said, "We plan to leverage the emerging trend of cross- border capital flows and potential of tokenisation in the real estate market to create cutting edge investment solutions. We have been working closely with institutions and family offices across the region to realise initial deal flows. We believe in the potential of tokenisation to reach out to a larger pool of investors. Tokenisation will enhance the ability for diversification and risk management of portfolios and promote liquidity in the real estate sector."About ONERHTONERHT is an integrated multidisciplinary platform of professional services. Since 2011, RHTLaw Asia's founding team aspired to develop a second engine of growth through ONERHT, an independent ecosystem of professional services, associated companies and networks, complementing RHTLaw's full service legal offerings. Please visit www.onerht.com.About Downtown InternationalDowntown International is an award winning multinational real estate agency offering an extensive range of brokerage services for residential and commercial properties within downtown areas across the globe. Downtown International specialises in the sale and marketing of off-plan residential developments and represents leading residential property developers showcasing an extensive portfolio of properties to our clients. For details, please visit www.downtowninternational.com.About SDAXSDAX is a regulated investment and trading platform providing multi asset securities and fund units. It fractionalises and tokenises institutional-grade real assets for trading on SDAX's blockchain powered exchange. SDAX democratises access into the universe of securities - private funds, private equity, private credit across different industries - for the benefit of a wider investor base. For more details, please visit www.sdax.co