Manufacturer KA Imaging announced a study examining "single-exposure dual-energy radiography for the subtraction of in-dwelling devices in the soft tissue image" that made use of the Reveal 35C X-ray detector, powered by SpectralDRtechnology.

Using the Reveal 35C detector, the purpose of the study was to determine the clinical value of removal of in-dwelling devices in the dual-energy soft tissue X-ray image. According to the study, the spectral radiographic images revealed a suspicious soft tissue mass in one of the cases by subtraction of an overlapping pacemaker in the soft tissue image1

Images were taken from 23 patients having at least one in-dwelling device, and the patients were all part of an on-going 600 patient study using the Reveal 35C detector at Taipei Medical University Hospital in Taiwan.

"The fact that the soft tissue image was able to find the mass, not seen in the conventional DR image, overlapping a pacemaker is quite promising and indicates that SpectralDR technology can efficiently subtract, in addition to bone calcium, higher atomic number materials such as metals associated with the pacemaker," said Dr. Karim S. Karim, CTO of KA Imaging. "Spectral radiographic images generated by SpectralDR can play an important role in early disease detection for better outcomes," says Amol Karnick, President and CEO.

The study will be presented at this year's European Congress of Radiology (ECR). In addition to the e-poster at the scientific congress, KA Imaging is part of the technical exhibition at Expo X4, booth 437.

ECR is one of the largest medical meetings in Europe and the second-largest radiological meeting in the world.

SpectralDR technology enables dual-energy subtraction, providing bone and tissue differentiation with a single standard X-ray exposure.It acquires three images simultaneously (DR, bone and soft tissue dual-energy X-ray images). The technology mimics the workflow, dose and techniques of state-of-the-art mobile DR X-ray detectors.

About KA Imaging

A spin-off from the University of Waterloo, KA Imaging specializes in developing innovative X-ray imaging technologies and systems, providing solutions to the medical, veterinary, and non-destructive test industrial markets.

1. P-C. Chou, K. S. Karim. "Single-exposure dual-energy radiography for the subtraction of in-dwelling devices in the soft tissue image". European Congress of Radiology-ECR 2023, 2023.

