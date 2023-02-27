In terms of sustainable development, inclusion and solidarity

Spartoo (Paris:ALSPT), one of Europe's leading online fashion retailers, is proud to highlight its commitment to corporate social responsibility since its inception in 2006.

A company committed to solidarity

Spartoo has always been committed to supporting two main causes: the fight against child mortality and access to education in less developed countries.

For almost 10 years now, Spartoo has been involved with Amref, an African public health NGO that fights for equitable access to healthcare, especially for women and children. With Amref, Spartoo is working to train midwives in order to improve the health care system and thus reduce the infant mortality rate.

Each year, Spartoo creates a different solidarity product and donates its profits to Amref. This year, it is a baby bib. It is also possible to make a free donation via the operation page, available here.

Sub-Saharan Africa remains the region with the highest maternal and child mortality rate in the world. 1 in 13 children do not survive to their fifth birthday (Source, UN, 2017). This is accentuated by the health crisis and insecurity, according to the WHO.

To promote access to education, Spartoo, in association with Soles4Souls, is also committed to "la paire solidaire". Indeed, if in our society shoes are perceived as a fashion accessory, in underdeveloped countries, they are a basic need that can also prevent many parasitic diseases. Spartoo offers its customers the opportunity to send up to two pairs of shoes to benefit those who need them, in exchange for a voucher of 20 euros. Pairs of shoes that are carefully sorted and collected by our employees and today more than 14,500 pairs have been collected.

An inclusive and diverse company

Spartoo promotes inclusion and diversity within its teams, particularly in terms of gender equality and the integration of people with disabilities. Spartoo's goal is to have 68% female employees by 2021, with a gender equality index of 95% by 2022.

Spartoo, in collaboration with APF France Handicap, also employs people with disabilities, enabling them to build a positive professional future.

A responsible company

Spartoo also makes it a point of honour to protect the environment and reduce its ecological impact by joining the packaging and textile eco-organisations, including ADELPHE, which aims to develop the recycling of household packaging by companies in France. Spartoo has set up a dozen sorting bins on its premises, including one for cups, metal cans, electronic devices and ink cartridges, in addition to the traditional sorting bins.

Spartoo's 88,000 m2 warehouse, located in Saint-Quentin Fallavier, is also environmentally friendly. Indeed, LED lights have been installed to avoid CO2 emissions. Electric vehicles are also offered to employees so that they can move around without polluting, but also to relieve them of heavy loads.

Soft mobility and public transport

Spartoo also promotes soft mobility among its employees. According to a survey carried out by the MonUnivert agency, 69% of Spartoo employees replied that they come to work by public transport or by soft mobility (bicycle, scooter), compared to 41% of other companies in Grenoble questioned by M'Pro.

"For more than ten years, it has been our responsibility, as a European economic player, to commit to solidarity actions in countries in distress, but also for people in need. Our support is long term, to encourage the implementation of local, adapted and effective solutions to reduce infant mortality through the training of midwives, but also to promote access to education", explains Boris Saragaglia, co-founder and CEO of Spartoo. "In the current climate context and as the leading European online fashion retailer, we believe it is essential to make environmental issues a priority," he adds.

In 2023, Spartoo will continue to roll out its CSR plan in line with the company's activities and in response to the environmental, social and societal challenges it faces.



