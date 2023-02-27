News Summary

Collaboration brings together expertise of the two companies to drive innovation in multi-cloud networking for 5G networks for service providers and enterprise networking

Joint solution eliminates traditional networking limitations by delivering ubiquitous connectivity

Mobile World Congress Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge and multi-cloud network infrastructure, today announced a collaboration with Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, to deliver an autonomous application and service orchestration solution for the entire infrastructure network enabling seamless communication and connectivity across multiple layers. With this collaboration, customers will be able to leverage the power of Red Hat's open hybrid cloud technologies, including Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat OpenShift, in addition to the Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform, to simplify the deployment and management of their applications and services, with a unified and flexible networking infrastructure that can be deployed across multiple public and private cloud platforms. This solution will help organizations accelerate their digital transformations while taking advantage of the benefits of multi-cloud computing and deliver ubiquitous connectivity, free from traditional networking limitations and with carrier-class security capabilities.

Red Hat and Arrcus are committed to delivering solutions that meet customers' interests in today's fast-paced digital landscape. Their collaboration will facilitate innovation and help customers achieve their digital transformation goals with greater speed and efficiency, from the data center, including DCI (DataCenter Interconnection), to the routing core, edge and access networks.

With the inclusion of Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat OpenShift, organizations will be able to deploy, configure, manage and orchestrate virtual routers, virtualized and containerized network functions, and applications across multiple clouds and edge environments. Additionally, the solution will enable service providers to better address complexities and scalability demands brought on by transport networks, including those with 5G network capabilities. Service providers and enterprises will be able to deploy and deliver high-capacity, low-latency and slicing-capable network services to their customers.

The new solution will also provide autonomous application and service orchestration across the entire distributed infrastructure network and connectivity layers. This will allow businesses to enjoy more seamless connectivity and greater operational efficiency while taking advantage of next-generation technologies. With the integration of the Arrcus ACE platform, which offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership, and Red Hat's open hybrid cloud solutions, customers will be able to leverage the best of both worlds to achieve their business goals.

"Our work with Red Hat represents a major milestone in the industry, delivering a solution that unifies Arrcus' cutting-edge network operating system with Red Hat's open source expertise," said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. "We are excited about this union, as it will help empower customers with a future-proof, scalable and automated networking solution that is poised to drive digital transformation to the next level."

"As organizations across the enterprise invest in greater connectivity, Red Hat is dedicated to working across our partner ecosystem to deliver hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and applications that help modernize these networks," says Honoré LaBourdette, vice president, telco, media entertainment and edge ecosystem at Red Hat. "By working with Arrcus, we're making good on that promise to deliver a unified and flexible networking infrastructure that can be deployed from the data center to the edge."

