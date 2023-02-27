SAMJI selects MxL1600 RF Transceivers and MaxLIN PA Linearization to power its n77 Sharing DAS products

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced that SAMJI, a leading provider of wireless network solutions to mobile operators or enterprises worldwide, has selected the MxL1600 family of RF transceivers and MaxLIN Digital Predistortion (DPD) and Crest Factor Reduction (CFR) technologies for its new Band n77 Sharing Distributed Antenna System (DAS) shared by four operators.

SAMJI's n77 Sharing DAS series is an exciting new product line of multi-operator radio systems for public and private network deployments. With bandwidths up to 400MHz at RF frequencies from 3.6 GHz to 4 GHz, SAMJI's n77 Sharing DAS offers class-leading flexibility in an ultra-compact size and power footprint delivered through MaxLinear's MxL1600 RF transceiver platform coupled with MaxLinear's MaxLIN high efficiency DPD.

The global DAS market was estimated to be US$8.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to US$12.5 billion by 2030, a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030, according to the latest DAS strategic business report from ResearchAndMarkets.com.

"With the introduction of 5G globally, small cell vendors like SAMJI are challenged to quickly deliver compelling new products that support radio bandwidths of up to 10x previous solutions while reducing power consumption and system costs," said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of MaxLinear's Wireless Infrastructure Group. "SAMJI is one of the first vendors to release a product that successfully delivers on all these challenges and more. We are honored to partner on their innovation."

"The close collaboration between SAMJI and MaxLinear has dramatically sped up development of our new 5G radios," said Youngson Lim, Senior Research Engineer at SAMJI. "The programmability and performance of MaxLinear's silicon solutions have enabled us to develop a single RF platform with the flexibility and cost effectiveness that supports our roadmap, while their technical teams provide us with the needed support that accelerates our time to market."

More about the featured products:

MaxLinear's high-performance RF transceiver portfolio supports up to 400MHz instantaneous bandwidth (IBW) and includes the MxL16xx Quad-RF and MxL155x Octal-RF families. These transceivers are software compatible, creating a single platform solution that customers can leverage for radio applications, including macro, massive MIMO, and small cell.

MaxLinear's MaxLIN is an innovative DPD linearization solution. Its advanced machine learning algorithms exceed the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) unwanted emissions requirements with margin while delivering high PA efficiencies of >50%. This capability dramatically reduces power consumption for an 8-transceiver macro implementation by up to >10% compared with competitive DPD offerings. Learn more about MaxLIN: www.maxlinear.com/maxlin

MaxLinear will be conducting briefings on MaxLinear's radio solutions at Mobile World Congress Hall 2, meeting rooms 2A2MR and 2A3MR from February 27 through March 2, 2023.

About SAMJI

SAMJI, Inc. is a leading provider of indoor and outdoor radio access network equipment.

SAMJI is headquartered in Hwaseong, South Korea, and operates an R&D center and manufacturing plant.

For more information, please visit http://www.samji.com/en/

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear's MxL1600 family of RF transceivers and MaxLIN Digital Predistortion and Crest Factor Reduction technologies, but not limited to, with respect to the functionality, performance, programmability, compatibility and benefits of use of such products, MaxLinear's partnership with SAMJI and anticipated size and growth of the global DAS market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent these new and existing products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "will be," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation, risks relating to our partnership with SAMJI and others being successful; our proposed merger with Silicon Motion and the risks related to increased indebtedness; the effect of intense and increasing competition; impacts of a global economic downturn and high inflation; our ability to obtain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; the political and economic conditions of the countries in which we conduct business and other factors related to our international operations; increased tariffs or imposition of other trade barriers; risks related to international geopolitical conflicts; risks related to the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial research and development investments; a significant variance in our operating results or rates of growth; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and a failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense and increasing competition in our industry and product markets; the ability of the markets for our products to grow; the global semiconductor supply shortage and high inflation; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; impacts from public health crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, such as the military conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions against Russia and Belarus, or natural disasters; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

