AIM and Media Release

27 February 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

FY23 half-year results - high prices deliver record first half revenue

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) is pleased to present its results for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022 (H1 FY23, reporting period or half-year), which include announcement of an interim dividend of AUD 2 cents per share (unfranked), and the following extracts from the Half-Year Financial Report for the Company and its controlled entities (Group) for the same period.

Review of Operations Market Developments and Outlook Kwale Operations Extensional Opportunities Toliara Project Tanzanian Exploration Review of Financial Performance After Balance Date Events Consolidated Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position Consolidated Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

Theextracts from the Half-Year Financial Report should be read in conjunction with the notes contained in the full version of that report, acopyof which is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au. The full version of the Half-Year Financial Report also contains the auditor's independence declaration, the directors' declaration and the auditor's review report. Amounts in the extracts have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, unless otherwise stated.

The Company has also released a presentation to accompany its Half-Year Financial Report. The presentation contains, among other things, further details about the Company's half-year results. A copy ofthe presentation is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

All references to currency ($ or US$) is to United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

HIGHLIGHTS

Kwale Operations continued to perform consistently and remains on track to achieve production guidance for FY23. Strong markets for mineral sands in the first part of H1 FY23 saw price improvements for all products, delivering a record first half revenue of US$126.6 million. Implementation of the Bumamani Project, to extend Kwale Operations mine life to late 2024, progressed to plan with mining of the Kwale North Dune recently commencing.

The Toliara Project in Madagascar is a significant growth opportunity for the Company and remains an area of critical focus. Discussions with the Government of Madagascar on the fiscal terms applicable to the project progressed substantially during the period though an agreement has not yet been signed.

Financial highlights for H1 FY23

Record first half revenue of US$126.6 million following a 32% increase in average realised unit sales price compared to the prior period ended 31 December 2021 ( H1 FY22 or comparative period ).

following a 32% increase in average realised unit sales price compared to the prior period ended ( or ). Group EBITDA of US$80.7 million and net profit after tax of US$44.6 million .

and net profit after tax of . Free cashflow of US$29.0 million (operating cashflows of US$56.1 million less investing cashflows of US$27.1 million ).

(operating cashflows of less investing cashflows of ). Net cash position of US$60.2 million at 31 December 2022 .

Interim dividend of AUD 2.0 cents per share determined

The Company's capital management policy is that cash not required to meet the Company's near-term growth and development requirements, or to maintain requisite balance sheet strength in light of prevailing circumstances, could be expected to be returned to shareholders. With net cash of US$60.2 million at the end of the period and continued strong financial performance, the Board has determined an interim dividend of AUD 2.0 cents per share (unfranked), totalling A$23.6 million in aggregate (approximately US$16.0 million), which is to be paid wholly from conduit foreign income. The record date for the interim dividend is 13 March 2023 and the payment date is 30 March 2023 - refer to Base Resources' accompanying release "FY23 Interim Dividend - Key dates and information" for further information.

Upon payment of the FY23 interim dividend, dividends distributed to shareholders since October 2020 will total AUD 18.5 cents per share, equal to A$217.9 million in aggregate (approximately US$156.0 million).

Operational and development highlights for H1 FY23

Production of 38,384 tonnes of rutile, 170,771 tonnes of ilmenite, 14,043 tonnes of zircon and a combined 9,228 tonnes of low-grade rutile and zircon products from Kwale Operations.

Increases in average achieved product prices of 36% for rutile, 12% for ilmenite and 29% for zircon compared to H1 FY22.

Kwale Operations Bumamani Project implementation, to extend mine life to late 2024, saw mining operations commence on the Kwale North Dune in late February as planned.

Near-mine exploration drilling at Kwale East commenced, with 493 holes for 5,071m drilled to date.

drilled to date. Phase 1 of the initial exploration drilling program in northern Tanzania was completed, with a total of 149 holes for 3,889m drilled.

was completed, with a total of 149 holes for drilled. Toliara Project rare earths concept study was completed subsequent to period end, with the Board approving progression to the pre-feasibility study phase.

Inaugural Sustainability Report and Sustainability Databook released.

Managing Director of Base Resources, Tim Carstens, said:

"We have achieved another consistent and operationally strong half year period at Kwale Operations which, when combined with increased prices for all products, has resulted in record first half revenue and the continuation of returns to shareholders via another dividend."

"With the recent commencement of mining operations on the North Dune, the Bumamani Project has extended Kwale mine life until late 2024. Beyond this, the exploration program underway in the Kwale East region represents our best opportunity for further, near term, mine life extension, with over 5,000m drilled to date. Further afield, and a longer dated prospect, we have also completed the first phase of reverse circulation exploration drilling in the Umba region of northern Tanzania, with preliminary results expected to be released shortly."

"We retain a heavy focus on advancing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and have continued to progress our discussions with the Government of Madagascar on fiscal terms and lifting of the on-ground suspension. Though we have not yet signed an agreement, we are encouraged by our recent engagement and the ongoing support from local communities and leaders."

"This is an exciting time for Base Resources. We look forward to sharing a series of significant, and long awaited, developments with investors over the coming months."

Investor webcast

The webcast will be hosted by Base Resources' Managing Director, Tim Carstens, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Balloch, and General Manager - Marketing, Stephen Hay, who will each also be available to answer questions following a presentation of the Company's results.

Details for the webcast are below. Participants will be able to ask questions via the messaging function on the webcast platform or via the teleconference line. Participants that propose using the teleconference line will need to pre-register their details using the teleconference registration URL provided below. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with their unique PIN and dial-in details so that they can join the call without needing to speak to an operator.

Date : Monday, 27 February 2023

: Monday, Time : 5.00pm AWST / 9.00am GMT

: AWST / Webcast URL : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ni5izmm7

: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ni5izmm7 Teleconference registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIee6b0b2e83194de58e54e496b04268b5

EXTRACTS FROM HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

1. Review of Operations

Base Resources operates the 100% owned Kwale Operations in Kenya, which commenced production in late 2013. Kwale Operations is located 50 kilometres south of Mombasa, the principal port facility for East Africa. Mining operations continued according to plan on the South Dune orebody with approximately 8.8 million tonnes mined (comparative period: 8.7 million tonnes). The higher tonnes mined and improved ore grade has resulted in higher production of all products by between 6% and 12%, with differences due to the proportion of each mineral present. Production of low-grade concentrate products (zircon and rutile) continued in the reporting period.

Mining, Production and Sales Six months to

Dec 2022 Six months to

Dec 2021 Ore mined (tonnes) 8,848,556 8,680,545 Heavy mineral (HM) % 3.90% 3.54% Valuable heavy mineral (VHM) % 2.98% 2.71% Production (tonnes) Ilmenite 170,771 156,877 Rutile 38,384 36,180 Zircon 14,043 12,489 Zircon low grade 1,099 1,062 Rutile low grade 8,129 970 Sales (tonnes) Ilmenite 136,773 164,080 Rutile 28,859 25,383 Zircon 11,140 11,787 Zircon low grade 1,208 1,179 Rutile low grade 8,037 919

Heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) stocks have increased in the reporting period to 15,494 tonnes (9,713 tonnes as at 30 June 2022), in advance of a planned shut in early 2023 to transition part of our mining operations to the Kwale North Dune.

There were no lost time injuries during the reporting period resulting in a lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) for Base Resources of 0.23 per million hours worked. Compared to the Western Australian All Mines 2020/2021 LTIFR of 2.0, this remains an exceptional performance and reflects the ongoing focus and importance placed on safety by management. With two medical treatment injuries recorded in the last 12 months, Base Resources' total recordable injury frequency rate is 0.69 per million hours worked.

The Company maintains a balanced portfolio of multi-year and quarterly offtake agreements with long term customers, supplemented by a small proportion of ongoing spot sales. These agreements, with some of the world's largest consumers of titanium dioxide feedstocks and zircon products, provide certainty for Kwale Operations by securing minimum offtake quantities. Sales prices in these agreements are typically either negotiated on a shipment-by-shipment basis or set for periods of up to six months and are derived from prevailing market prices.

Ilmenite, and the majority of rutile, is sold in bulk, with typical shipment sizes of 50-54kt for ilmenite and 10-12kt for rutile, which frequently results in sales volumes of these products being out of step with production volumes, which was the case in the reporting period. Zircon is sold in smaller parcels and, in the absence of any market constraints, sales generally align with production volume. Bulk shipments of both ilmenite and rutile took place in early 2023.

2. Market Developments and Outlook

Titanium Dioxide

Ilmenite and rutile are primarily used as feedstock for the production of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment, with a small percentage also used in the production of titanium metal and fluxes for welding rods and wire. TiO2 is the most widely used white pigment because of its non-toxicity, brightness and very high refractive index. It is an essential component of consumer products such as paint, plastics and paper. Pigment demand is therefore the major driver of ilmenite and rutile pricing.

Major western pigment producers typically use high grade TiO2 feedstocks (which includes rutile) while Chinese pigment producers typically rely on sulphate ilmenite as their main feedstock.

Financial year 2023 commenced with a very tight TiO2 feedstock market. Demand was strong, with most global pigment plants operating near capacity levels. Feedstock supply could not keep up with demand and inventories throughout the supply chain were at very low levels. However, a slowdown in pigment consumption, driven by a deterioration in global economic conditions, led to a sharp downturn in pigment demand through later part of the reporting period. Pigment demand is expected to recover as it more closely reflects improving underlying consumption through the second half of financial year 2023.

In response to the sharp drop in pigment demand, and to avoid a build-up of pigment inventory, western pigment producers began curtailing production rates through the middle of the reporting period. This was particularly the case in Europe, where pigment consumption was weak and operating costs (due to energy cost inflation) have been very high. A subsequent build in raw material inventories led to declining demand for TiO2 feedstock, including both rutile and ilmenite, through the latter part of the reporting period.

China, the major global market for ilmenite, was significantly impacted by government imposed COVID-19 restrictions through the reporting period. Domestic demand for pigment was weak throughout the reporting period and major pigment producers in China became increasingly dependent on export sales. Cost-related cuts to sulphate pigment production in Europe provided an opportunity for Chinese pigment exports to Europe to remain at high levels. For quality and logistics reasons, most major pigment producers in China, who typically maintain a high exposure to export sales, have a heavy dependence on imported ilmenite. Therefore, while overall pigment production in China declined, the ongoing need for imported ilmenite through the reporting period to support export sales provided solid support for Base Resources' ilmenite.

Demand for rutile into the welding and titanium metal sectors continued to be very strong throughout the reporting period and into the second half of financial year 2023. A booming ship-building industry is the main driver of demand for the high value welding sector and the sharp increase in aerospace manufacturing, combined with sanctions on Russian-supply of raw materials, is driving demand for titanium metal.

On the back of the strong conditions at the beginning of the reporting period, further price gains were achieved for both rutile and ilmenite. Rutile prices, mostly contracted during the middle of calendar year 2022, and with an exposure to the strong welding and metal markets, continued to increase throughout the reporting period. Ilmenite prices, mostly set on a spot basis, came under pressure and moderated through the latter stages of the reporting period. Over the reporting period, rutile prices were 36% higher and ilmenite prices were 12% higher than the comparative period (first half of financial year 2022).

Western pigment producers have advised their intent to increase their production rates, to match an expected return in underlying pigment demand, back to normal levels through the second half of financial year 2023. Optimism is also growing in the Chinese domestic pigment market as lifting of government imposed COVID-19 restrictions continues, which should lead to improved pigment demand through the coming period. It is, therefore, expected that both rutile and ilmenite prices will soften through early 2023, before stabilising towards the end of the financial year.

Zircon

Zircon has a range of end-uses, the predominant of which is in the production of ceramic tiles, accounting for more than 50% of global zircon consumption. Milled zircon enables ceramic tile manufacturers to achieve brilliant opacity, whiteness and brightness in their products. Zircon's unique properties include heat and wear resistance, stability, opacity, hardness and strength, making it sought after for other applications such as refractories, foundries and specialty chemicals.

Demand growth for zircon is closely linked to growth in global construction and increasing urbanisation in the developing world.

Zircon experienced increasingly tight conditions through financial year 2022 and finished that year at historically high price levels. The government imposed COVID-19 restrictions in China, who account for over 50% of the global zircon market, weighed on zircon demand through the reporting period. However, in the first few months of the reporting period, this was off-set by ongoing firm demand in most regions outside of China, particularly in Europe, and average zircon prices were maintained at high levels. Deteriorating economic conditions in Europe began to have an impact on zircon demand in the latter part of the reporting period which, combined with the weak conditions in China, resulted in prices for zircon dropping. However, over the whole reporting period zircon prices were 29% higher than the comparative period.

While the weak economic conditions across the major zircon markets have continued into the beginning of 2023, the optimism building in China from the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions is expected to provide support for zircon demand in coming months.

3.Kwale Operations Extensional Opportunities

Implementation of the Bumamani Project, which will extend Kwale Operations mine life to late 2024, continued during the reporting period, and mining activities on the Kwale North Dune remain on schedule to commence in March 2023. The subsets of the Kwale North Dune, forming part of the Bumamani Project, will be mined concurrently with the South Dune area to maximise mining rates and better manage tailings.

Exploration activities commenced in the area immediately North-East of Kwale Operations (and within Prospecting Licence 2018/0119) with 320 holes for a total of 3,260m drilled by the end of the reporting period. Drilling in this area will continue in second half of FY23 as further land access is secured.

Prospecting licence applications lodged for an area in the Kuranze region of Kwale county, about 70 km west of Kwale Operations, together with applications for an area south of Lamu, remain on hold pending lifting of a Government of Kenya moratorium on issuance of new mineral rights, in place since November 2019. The Company is working with the Government of Kenya, and other mining sector stakeholders, to see the moratorium lifted.

4. Toliara Project

In November 2019, the Government of Madagascar required Base Resources to suspend on-the-ground activity on the Toliara Project while discussions on fiscal terms applying to the project were progressed. Activity remains suspended as Base Resources continues to engage the Government in relation to the country's Large Mining Investment Law (LGIM) regime, fiscal terms applicable to the Toliara Project and the lifting of the on-the-ground suspension, with discussions with the Government of Madagascar on fiscal terms, and lifting of its on-ground suspension, continued to advance in the reporting period with positive progress made.

A Final Investment Decision (FID) to proceed with construction of the Toliara Project remains subject to lifting of the suspension and fiscal terms being agreed with the Government of Madagascar. Once these two key milestones are achieved, there will be approximately 11 months' work to complete prior to reaching FID, including finalisation of funding, completion of land access arrangements, conclusion of major construction contracts and entry of offtake agreements with customers. Contact with major EPCM consultants, construction contractors and equipment suppliers has been maintained in readiness to accelerate progress when conditions support. Assessment of potential funding options for the Toliara Project also progressed during the reporting period.

5. Tanzanian exploration

The Company has four prospecting licenses in the Umba region of northern Tanzania covering 263km2, with a fifth application still pending. An initial wide-spaced reverse circulation drill program commenced in this area, with 149 holes for 3,889m drilled during the reporting period. The drill samples were exported to Kenya for analysis at the Kwale Operations laboratory with this work currently ongoing. Analysis for graphite is also being concurrently undertaken by an external laboratory. Results from this program are expected to be released in the second half of the 2023 financial year.

6. Review of Financial Performance

Base Resources achieved a profit after tax of US$44.6 million for the reporting period, an increase compared with a profit of US$19.2 million in the comparative period, primarily due to increased product prices and lower depreciation.

Six months to 31 December 2022 Six months to 31 December 2021 Kwale Operations Toliara Project Other Total Kwale Operations Toliara Project Other Total US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s Sales Revenue 126,611 - - 126,611 104,615 - - 104,615 Cost of goods sold excluding depreciation & amortisation: Operating costs (37,931) - - (37,931) (35,919) - - (35,919) Inventory movement 11,332 - - 11,332 6,771 - - 6,771 Royalties expense (7,318) - - (7,318) (7,754) - - (7,754) Total cost of goods sold (i) (33,917) - - (33,917) (36,902) - - (36,902) Corporate & external affairs (2,429) (43) (4,397) (6,869) (1,817) (54) (3,947) (5,818) Community development (2,758) - - (2,758) (2,228) - - (2,228) Selling & distribution costs (1,005) - - (1,005) (1,182) - - (1,182) Net write-off of Kenyan VAT receivable and royalty payable - - - - (3,012) - - (3,012) Other expenses (1,144) - (228) (1,372) (137) - (823) (960) EBITDA (i) 85,358 (43) (4,625) 80,690 59,337 (54) (4,770) 54,513 Depreciation & amortisation (14,897) (94) (198) (15,189) (22,404) (94) (198) (22,696) EBIT (i) 70,461 (137) (4,823) 65,501 36,933 (148) (4,968) 31,817 Net financing expenses (1,640) 46 936 (658) (3,062) - 311 (2,751) Income tax expense: Corporate income tax (12,168) - - (12,168) (5,352) - - (5,352) Dividend withholding tax - - (8,100) (8,100) - - (4,500) (4,500) NPAT (i) 56,653 (91) (11,987) 44,575 28,519 (148) (9,157) 19,214

(i) Base Resources' financial results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These Financial Statements include certain non-IFRS measures including EBITDA, EBIT and NPAT. These measures are presented to enable understanding of the underlying performance of the Group and have not been audited/reviewed.

Sales revenue increased 26% to US$126.6 million for the reporting period (comparative period: US$104.6 million) due to a 32% increase in the average price of product sold to US$681 per tonne (comparative period: US$514 per tonne).

Total operating costs of US$37.9 million represented an increase of 6% compared to the prior period (US$35.9 million), due to higher unit fuel and power costs and a 6% increase in production volume, with operating costs per tonne produced steady at US$169 per tonne (prior period: US$167 per tonne).

Cost of goods sold (operating costs, adjusted for stockpile movements, and royalties), was US$195 per tonne of product sold, 5% higher than the comparative period (US$185 per tonne) due to higher product prices driving an increase in royalties and product sales mix.

With an operating margin of US$486 per tonne sold (comparative period: US$329 per tonne) and an achieved revenue to cost of sales ratio of 3.5 (comparative period: 2.8), Base Resources remains well positioned amongst mineral sands producers.

Higher product prices have delivered an increased Kwale Operations EBITDA for the reporting period of US$85.4 million (comparative period: US$59.3 million) and a Group EBITDA of US$80.7 million (comparative period: US$54.5 million).

The majority of Kwale Operations assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the remaining mine life. Shortly before the start of the reporting period, the maiden Kwale North Dune and Bumamani Ore Reserves estimate was released, which extended mine life by 13 months, allowing depreciation and amortisation charges to be prospectively spread over a longer remaining mine life. Accordingly, depreciation and amortisation in the reporting period decreased 34% to US$15.2 million (prior period: US$22.7 million).

Due to increased EBITDA and reduced depreciation and amortisation, Kwale operations recorded a net profit after tax of US$56.7 million (comparative period: US$28.5 million). During the reporting period, the Group's Kenyan subsidiary, Base Titanium Limited (Base Titanium), distributed US$54.0 million of surplus cash (comparative period: US$30.0), via dividend, to the Group's ultimate parent entity, Base Resources. The dividend distribution by Base Titanium incurred 15% Kenyan dividend withholding tax of US$8.1 million (comparative period: US$4.5 million), which has been recorded as an income tax expense, thus contributing to a profit after tax of US$44.6 million for the Group (comparative period: US$19.2 million).

Cash flow from operations was US$56.1 million for the reporting period (comparative period: US$20.6 million), with higher sales revenue contributing to US$19.6 million increase in receipts from customers and a decrease in royalties paid due to a one-off royalty catch-up payment in the comparative period of US$18.8m. Operating cashflows were used to fund capital expenditure at Kwale Operations, Toliara Project progression and dividend.

Total capital expenditure for the Group was US$27.5 million in the reporting period (comparative period: US$12.0 million) comprised of US$22.6 million at Kwale Operations (comparative period: US$5.8 million), primarily for the acquisition of land and establishment infrastructure and services to support mining operations in the Kwale North Dune and Bumamani deposits, and US$4.5 million on the progression of the Toliara Project (comparative period: US$4.1 million).

Consistent with Base Resources' strategy, the Group seeks to provide returns to shareholders through both long-term growth in the Base Resources share price and appropriate cash distributions. Cash not required to meet the Group's near-term growth and development requirements, or to maintain requisite balance sheet strength in light of prevailing circumstances could be expected to be returned to shareholders.

Applying this capital management policy, the Board determined a FY22 final dividend of AUD 3 cents per share, unfranked, which was paid during the reporting period.

While discussions with the Government of Madagascar on fiscal terms applicable to the Toliara Project have progressed significantly in the reporting period, an agreement has not yet been signed. Against this backdrop, with net cash of US$60.2 million at the end of the period and continued strong financial performance, the Board has determined an interim dividend of AUD 2.0 cents per share (unfranked), totalling A$23.6 million in aggregate (approximately US$16.0 million), to be paid wholly from conduit foreign income.

7.After Balance Date Events

Other than the interim dividend determined by the Board, there have been no other significant events since the reporting period.

8. ConsolidatedCondensed Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

6 months to

31 December 2022 6 months to

31 December 2021 Note US$000s US$000s Sales revenue 2 126,611 104,615 Cost of sales 3 (48,814) (59,307) Profit from operations 77,797 45,308 Corporate and external affairs (7,161) (6,109) Community development costs (2,758) (2,228) Selling and distribution costs (1,005) (1,182) Net write-off of Kenyan VAT receivable and royalty payable - (3,012) Other expenses (1,372) (960) Profit before financing costs and income tax 65,501 31,817 Financing costs (658) (2,751) Profit before income tax 64,843 29,066 Income tax expense 4 (20,268) (9,852) Net profit for the period 44,575 19,214 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations (2,587) (1,166) Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (2,587) (1,166) Total comprehensive income for the period 41,988 18,049 Net earnings per share Cents Cents Basic earnings per share (US cents per share) 3.85 1.64 Diluted earnings per share (US cents per share) 3.80 1.60

The notes contained in the full version of the Half-Year Financial Report form part of these consolidated financial statements, a copy of which is available from the Company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.

9. Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position

31 December 2022 30 June 2022 Note US$000s US$000s Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 60,165 55,447 Trade and other receivables 5 62,720 68,961 Inventories 6 25,932 15,098 Other current assets 7,800 9,099 Total current assets 156,617 148,605 Non-current assets Capitalised exploration and evaluation 7 160,776 156,069 Property, plant and equipment 8 95,149 89,012 Deferred tax asset 64 - Total non-current assets 255,989 245,081 Total assets 412,606 393,686 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19,322 17,652 Provisions 9 6,242 7,500 Deferred consideration 7,000 7,000 Other current liabilities 372 493 Total current liabilities 32,936 32,645 Non-current liabilities Provisions 9 16,262 16,534 Deferred tax liability - 162 Deferred consideration 10,000 10,000 Other non-current liabilities 522 645 Total non-current liabilities 26,784 27,341 Total liabilities 59,720 59,986 Net assets 352,886 333,700 Equity Issued capital 10 307,811 307,811 Treasury shares 11 (2,261) (4,957) Reserves (21,085) (17,811) Retained earnings 68,421 48,657 Total equity 352,886 333,700

The notes contained in the full version of the Half-Year Financial Report form part of these consolidated financial statements, a copy of which is available from the Company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.

10. Consolidated Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

Issued

capital Retained earnings Share

based payment reserve Foreign currency

translation reserve Treasury shares reserve Total US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s Balance at 1 July 2021 307,811 28,563 4,465 (18,666) (2,273) 319,900 Profit for the period - 19,214 - - 19,214 Other comprehensive income/(loss) - - - (1,166) - (1,166) Total comprehensive income for the period - 19,214 - (1,166) - 18,048 Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity Dividends paid - (34,838) - - - (34,838) Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (537) (537) Share based payments - 529 (460) - 1,150 1,219 Balance at 31 December 2021 307,811 13,469 4,005 (19,832) (1,660) 303,792 Balance at 1 July 2022 307,811 48,657 3,650 (21,461) (4,957) 333,700 Profit for the period - 44,575 - - - 44,575 Other comprehensive income/(loss) - - - (2,587) - (2,587) Total comprehensive income for the period - 44,575 - (2,587) - 41,988 Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity Dividends paid - (22,703) - - - (22,703) Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (1,151) (1,151) Share based payments - (2,108) (687) - 3,847 1,052 Balance at 31 December 2022 307,811 68,421 2,963 (24,048) (2,261) 352,886

The notes contained in the full version of the Half-Year Financial Report form part of these consolidated financial statements, a copy of which is available from the Company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.

11. Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

6 months to

31 December 2022 6 months to

31 December 2021 US$000s US$000s Cash flows from operating activities Receipts from customers 134,885 115,276 Payments in the course of operations (63,292) (77,522) Income tax paid (15,502) (17,118) Net cash from operating activities 56,091 20,636 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (22,368) (6,806) Payments for exploration and evaluation (5,153) (5,163) Other 466 93 Net cash used in investing activities (27,055) (11,877) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (22,703) (34,838) Purchase of treasury shares (1,151) (537) Payments for debt service costs (534) (55) Net cash used in financing activities (24,388) (35,430) Net increase/ (decrease) in cash held 4,648 (26,671) Cash at beginning of period 55,447 64,925 Effect of exchange fluctuations on cash held 70 (1,188) Cash at end of period 60,165 37,066

The notes contained in the full version of the Half-Year Financial Report form part of these consolidated financial statements, a copy of which is available from the Company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in or in connection with this release contain or comprise forward looking statements. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with regard to capital cost, capacity, future production and grades, sales projections and financial performance and may be (but are not necessarily) identified by the use of phrases such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe" and "envisage". By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and may be outside Base Resources' control. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, fluctuations in product prices and exchange rates and business and operational risk management. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or relevant stock exchange listing rules, Base Resources undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations UK Media Relations Citadel Magnus Tavistock Communications Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Tel: +61 8 6160 4900 Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya, is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and is conducting exploration in Tanzania. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity

Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

