Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 09/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-02-27 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2023 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Buyback TLN 06.03.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 12 RIG 28.02.2023 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2023 - BluOr Bank BORA070029A Audited annual RIG 05.03.2023 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2023 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2023 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2023 HansaMatrix HMX1R Additional RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB041023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Maturity date VLN LTGB041023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB041023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Maturity date VLN LTGB041023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 LHV Group LHVB060028A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 LHV Group LHV Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Latvenergo ELEK Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 INDEXO IDX1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Citadele banka CBL Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Activity results, VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Bigbank BIGB Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2023 BluOr Bank BORA070029A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2023 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2023 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2023 INDEXO IDX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.03.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.03.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.03.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Investors event RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.