Montag, 27.02.2023
Sonderausgabe aus aktuellem Anlass: Early-Bird-Vorteil am Montagmorgen?
27.02.2023 | 08:10
ABN AMRO announces call of USD 1500 million Tier 2 instrument (XS1586330604)

ABN AMRO announces call of USD 1500 million Tier 2 instrument (XS1586330604)

With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the USD 1500 million Callable Resettable Dated Subordinated Notes due 27th March 2028 callable in March 2023 under the Programme for the issuance of Medium Term Notes of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with ISIN XS1586330604, ABN AMRO announces to exercise its right to redeem these Notes in full on 27th of March 2023. Trading will be suspended as of 23d of March 2023.

ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Attachment

  • 20230227 ABN AMRO announces call of USD 1500 million Tier 2 instrument (XS1586330604) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/062f10ca-97ba-443f-b094-5824f9686cec)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
