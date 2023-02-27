

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among Dutch entrepreneurs improved marginally in February, as they were less negative about their stocks of finished products, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer sentiment index rose to 3.7 in February from 3.6 in January.



Further, this was well above the long-term average score of 1.2.



Goods producers were less negative about stocks of finished products. Nonetheless, they were less positive about their expected output and order books than in the previous month, the agency said.



For the next three months, more manufacturers anticipate an increase in output than a reduction, according to survey data.



Among industries, entrepreneurs in the electrical engineering and machinery industries were the most positive in February.



