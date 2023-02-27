DJ Fix Price announces key financial results for Q4 and 12M 2022

Fix Price announces key financial results for Q4 and 12M 2022

Reaching targets through a sustainable business model

27 February 2023, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces its audited IFRS financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 (FY 2022). financial summary for Q4 2022 -- Revenue increased by 13.9% y-o-y to RUB 75.8 billion, supported by the Company's store network expansion and LFL sales growth -- Retail revenue reached RUB 67.4 billion, up 14.0% y-o-y -- Wholesale revenue increased by 13.3% y-o-y and stood at RUB 8.4 billion -- Gross profit increased by 17.9% y-o-y and reached RUB 25.8 billion in Q4 2022. Gross margin improved by 116 bps y-o-y to 34.0%, evidencing the Group's successful management of the assortment and price point mix -- SG&A expenses (excl. D&A) grew by 139 bps y-o-y to 14.6% of revenue primarily due to higher staff costs as a percentage of revenue, which were partially mitigated by efficiencies gained in other SG&A costs -- EBITDA[1] increased by 12.8% y-o-y to RUB 15.1 billion. EBITDA margin declined slightly, by 20 bps, y-o-y to 19.9% as gross margin gain was offset by the growth of SG&A expenses (excl. D&A) -- Operating profit increased by 12.9% y-o-y to RUB 11.6 billion. Operating margin decreased by 14 bps y-o-y to 15.3% -- Profit for the period grew by 43.8% y-o-y to RUB 9.3 billion. Net profit margin was up to 12.3% versus 9.7% in Q4 2021 -- The IAS 17-based net cash to EBITDA ratio was (0.04)x, versus the IAS 17-based net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.4x as of 31 December 2021 financial summary for 12M 2022 -- Revenue grew by 20.5% y-o-y to RUB 277.6 billion -- Retail revenue reached RUB 246.2 billion, representing growth of 21.1% y-o-y -- Wholesale revenue grew by 15.8% y-o-y to RUB 31.4 billion -- Gross profit went up 25.3% y-o-y to RUB 92.0 billion. Gross margin was up 129 bps y-o-y to 33.1% -- SG&A costs (excl. D&A) as a percentage of revenue increased to 14.1%, compared to 13.1% for 12M 2021 -- Rental expenses under IAS 17 as a percentage of retail revenue improved by 32 bps y-o-y to 5.3%, in line with IPO guidance -- EBITDA was up by 22.7% y-o-y to RUB 54.2 billion. EBITDA margin grew by 36 bps y-o-y to a record high of 19.5%, outperforming IPO guidance. The increase in EBITDA margin was mainly due to a substantial improvement in gross margin which was partially offset by growing SG&A expenses -- Operating profit grew by 27.0% y-o-y to RUB 41.1 billion. Operating margin rose to 14.8%, compared with 14.0% in 2021 -- Profit for the period amounted to RUB 21.4 billion -- CAPEX as a percentage of revenue grew to 4.3% for 12M 2022 from 2.7% for the previous year, as the Company pushed forward expansion of distribution centres' space to capture better construction terms and benefit from the current market environment "In 2022, we once again proved that we are capable of operating in any economic conditions, and, despite all the challenges, we achieved solid financial results, thus delivering on all the key targets we announced during our IPO. Throughout the year, we actively contributed to the economic development in our extensive regions of operations, where we created new jobs by expanding our network. Most importantly, we ensured that a wide range of high-quality essentials were always available to our customers at the best prices. "Although the macroeconomic environment remains tough in 2023, we are positive about what lies ahead, and we will continue to make every effort to develop Fix Price business and increase its long-term value. Dmitry Kirsanov, Fix Price CEO

Financial results for Q4 and FY 2022

Statement of comprehensive income highlights

RUB million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change 12M 2022 12M 2021 Change Revenue 75,757 66,507 13.9% 277,644 230,473 20.5% Retail revenue 67,351 59,086 14.0% 246,212 203,328 21.1% Wholesale revenue 8,406 7,421 13.3% 31,432 27,145 15.8% Cost of sales (49,968) (44,641) 11.9% (185,650) (157,073) 18.2% Gross profit 25,789 21,866 17.9% 91,994 73,400 25.3% Gross margin, % 34.0% 32.9% 116 bps 33.1% 31.8% 129 bps SG&A (excl. D&A) (11,023) (8,750) 26.0% (39,149) (30,162) 29.8% Other op. income and share of profit of associates 305 247 23.5% 1,353 917 47.5% EBITDA 15,071 13,363 12.8% 54,198 44,155 22.7% EBITDA margin, % 19.9% 20.1% (20 bps) 19.5% 19.2% 36 bps D&A (3,448) (3,069) 12.3% (13,138) (11,829) 11.1% Operating profit 11,623 10,294 12.9% 41,060 32,326 27.0% Operating profit margin, % 15.3% 15.5% (14 bps) 14.8% 14.0% 76 bps Net finance costs (564) (630) (10.5%) (3,001) (1,647) 82.2% FX gain / (loss), net 1,220 (165) n/a (234) (83) 181.9% Profit before tax 12,279 9,499 29.3% 37,825 30,596 23.6% Income tax expense (2,961) (3,017) (1.9%) (16,414) (9,207) 78.3% Profit for the period 9,318 6,482 43.8% 21,411 21,389 0.1% Net profit margin, % 12.3% 9.7% 255 bps 7.7% 9.3% (157 bps)

LFL[2],[3] dynamics adjusted for the rouble appreciation effect, %

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 LFL sales 5.2% 3.2% 11.0% 7.2% LFL traffic (4.1%) (3.5%) (2.5%) 3.1% LFL average ticket 9.7% 6.9% 13.9% 4.0%

LFL dynamics before the adjustment for the rouble appreciation effect, %

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 LFL sales 3.9% 3.2% 10.1% 7.2% LFL traffic (4.1%) (3.5%) (2.5%) 3.1% LFL average ticket 8.3% 6.9% 12.9% 4.0%

Store selling space

31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 Change Selling space (sqm) 1,225,360 1,056,840 15.9% Company-operated stores 1,087,047 938,392 15.8% Franchised stores 138,313 118,448 16.8% Selling, general and administrative expenses RUB million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change 12M 2022 12M 2021 Change Staff costs 7,893 6,013 31.3% 28,195 20,884 35.0% % of revenue 10.4% 9.0% 138 bps 10.2% 9.1% 109 bps Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,635 2,395 10.0% 10,009 9,198 8.8% % of revenue 3.5% 3.6% (12 bps) 3.6% 4.0% (39 bps) Other depreciation and amortisation 813 674 20.6% 3,129 2,631 18.9% % of revenue 1.1% 1.0% 6 bps 1.1% 1.1% (1 bp) Bank charges 895 738 21.3% 2,799 2,535 10.4% % of revenue 1.2% 1.1% 7 bps 1.0% 1.1% (9 bps) Rental expense 650 555 17.1% 2,289 1,667 37.3% % of revenue 0.9% 0.8% 2 bps 0.8% 0.7% 10 bps Security services 549 436 25.9% 1,897 1,613 17.6% % of revenue 0.7% 0.7% 7 bps 0.7% 0.7% (2 bps) Advertising costs 168 212 (20.8%) 719 767 (6.3%) % of revenue 0.2% 0.3% (10 bps) 0.3% 0.3% (7 bps) Repair and maintenance costs 296 306 (3.3%) 1,121 925 21.2% % of revenue 0.4% 0.5% (7 bps) 0.4% 0.4% - Utilities 216 197 9.6% 835 712 17.3% % of revenue 0.3% 0.3% (1 bp) 0.3% 0.3% (1 bp) Other expenses 356 293 21.5% 1,294 1,059 22.2% % of revenue 0.5% 0.4% 3 bps 0.5% 0.5% 1 bp SG&A (excl. D&A) 11,023 8,750 26.0% 39,149 30,162 29.8% % of revenue 14.6% 13.2% 139 bps 14.1% 13.1% 101 bps Total SG&A 14,471 11,819 22.4% 52,287 41,991 24.5% % of revenue 19.1% 17.8% 133 bps 18.8% 18.2% 61 bps The Group's revenue increased by 13.9% y-o-y and stood at RUB 75.8 billion in Q4 2022 on the back of

