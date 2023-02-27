Anzeige
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price announces key financial results for Q4 and 12M 2022 27-Feb-2023 / 09:50 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reaching targets through a sustainable business model 

27 February 2023, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of 
       the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces its audited IFRS 
       financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 (FY 2022). 
       financial summary for Q4 2022 
          -- Revenue increased by 13.9% y-o-y to RUB 75.8 billion, supported by the Company's store 
         network expansion and LFL sales growth 
          -- Retail revenue reached RUB 67.4 billion, up 14.0% y-o-y 
          -- Wholesale revenue increased by 13.3% y-o-y and stood at 
         RUB 8.4 billion 
          -- Gross profit increased by 17.9% y-o-y and reached RUB 25.8 billion in Q4 2022. Gross margin 
         improved by 116 bps y-o-y to 34.0%, evidencing the Group's successful management of the assortment 
         and price point mix 
          -- SG&A expenses (excl. D&A) grew by 139 bps y-o-y to 14.6% of revenue primarily due to higher 
         staff costs as a percentage of revenue, which were partially mitigated by efficiencies gained in 
         other SG&A costs 
          -- EBITDA[1] increased by 12.8% y-o-y to RUB 15.1 billion. EBITDA margin declined slightly, by 
         20 bps, y-o-y to 19.9% as gross margin gain was offset by the growth of SG&A expenses (excl. D&A) 
 
          -- Operating profit increased by 12.9% y-o-y to RUB 11.6 billion. Operating margin decreased 
         by 14 bps y-o-y to 15.3% 
          -- Profit for the period grew by 43.8% y-o-y to RUB 9.3 billion. Net profit margin was up to 
         12.3% versus 9.7% in Q4 2021 
          -- The IAS 17-based net cash to EBITDA ratio was (0.04)x, versus the 
         IAS 17-based net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.4x as of 31 December 2021 
 
 
       financial summary for 12M 2022 
          -- Revenue grew by 20.5% y-o-y to RUB 277.6 billion 
          -- Retail revenue reached RUB 246.2 billion, representing growth of 21.1% y-o-y 
          -- Wholesale revenue grew by 15.8% y-o-y to RUB 31.4 billion 
          -- Gross profit went up 25.3% y-o-y to RUB 92.0 billion. Gross margin was up 129 bps y-o-y to 
         33.1% 
          -- SG&A costs (excl. D&A) as a percentage of revenue increased to 14.1%, compared to 13.1% for 
         12M 2021 
          -- Rental expenses under IAS 17 as a percentage of retail revenue improved by 32 bps y-o-y to 
         5.3%, in line with IPO guidance 
          -- EBITDA was up by 22.7% y-o-y to RUB 54.2 billion. EBITDA margin grew by 36 bps y-o-y to a 
         record high of 19.5%, outperforming IPO guidance. The increase in EBITDA margin was mainly due to a 
         substantial improvement in gross margin which was partially offset by growing SG&A expenses 
          -- Operating profit grew by 27.0% y-o-y to RUB 41.1 billion. Operating margin rose to 14.8%, 
         compared with 14.0% in 2021 
          -- Profit for the period amounted to RUB 21.4 billion 
          -- CAPEX as a percentage of revenue grew to 4.3% for 12M 2022 from 2.7% for the previous year, 
         as the Company pushed forward expansion of distribution centres' space to capture better construction 
         terms and benefit from the current market environment 
"In 2022, we once again proved that we are capable of operating in any economic conditions, and, despite all the 
challenges, we achieved solid financial results, thus delivering on all the key targets we announced during our IPO. 
Throughout the year, we actively contributed to the economic development in our extensive regions of operations, where 
we created new jobs by expanding our network. Most importantly, we ensured that a wide range of high-quality essentials 
were always available to our customers at the best prices. 
"Although the macroeconomic environment remains tough in 2023, we are positive about what lies ahead, and we will 
continue to make every effort to develop Fix Price business and increase its long-term value. 
Dmitry Kirsanov, Fix Price CEO

Financial results for Q4 and FY 2022

Statement of comprehensive income highlights 

RUB million                    Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change  12M 2022 12M 2021 Change 
Revenue                      75,757  66,507  13.9%  277,644  230,473  20.5% 
Retail revenue                   67,351  59,086  14.0%  246,212  203,328  21.1% 
Wholesale revenue                 8,406  7,421  13.3%  31,432  27,145  15.8% 
Cost of sales                   (49,968) (44,641) 11.9%  (185,650) (157,073) 18.2% 
Gross profit                    25,789  21,866  17.9%  91,994  73,400  25.3% 
Gross margin, %                  34.0%  32.9%  116 bps 33.1%   31.8%   129 bps 
SG&A (excl. D&A)                  (11,023) (8,750) 26.0%  (39,149) (30,162) 29.8% 
Other op. income and share of profit of associates 305   247   23.5%  1,353   917    47.5% 
EBITDA                       15,071  13,363  12.8%  54,198  44,155  22.7% 
EBITDA margin, %                  19.9%  20.1%  (20 bps) 19.5%   19.2%   36 bps 
D&A                        (3,448) (3,069) 12.3%  (13,138) (11,829) 11.1% 
Operating profit                  11,623  10,294  12.9%  41,060  32,326  27.0% 
Operating profit margin, %             15.3%  15.5%  (14 bps) 14.8%   14.0%   76 bps 
Net finance costs                 (564)  (630)  (10.5%) (3,001)  (1,647)  82.2% 
FX gain / (loss), net               1,220  (165)  n/a   (234)   (83)   181.9% 
Profit before tax                 12,279  9,499  29.3%  37,825  30,596  23.6% 
Income tax expense                 (2,961) (3,017) (1.9%)  (16,414) (9,207)  78.3% 
Profit for the period               9,318  6,482  43.8%  21,411  21,389  0.1% 
Net profit margin, %                12.3%  9.7%   255 bps 7.7%   9.3%   (157 bps)

LFL[2],[3] dynamics adjusted for the rouble appreciation effect, % 

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 
LFL sales      5.2%  3.2%  11.0%  7.2% 
LFL traffic     (4.1%) (3.5%) (2.5%)  3.1% 
LFL average ticket 9.7%  6.9%  13.9%  4.0%

LFL dynamics before the adjustment for the rouble appreciation effect, % 

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 
LFL sales      3.9%  3.2%  10.1%  7.2% 
LFL traffic     (4.1%) (3.5%) (2.5%)  3.1% 
LFL average ticket 8.3%  6.9%  12.9%  4.0%

Store selling space 

31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 Change 
Selling space (sqm)   1,225,360  1,056,840  15.9% 
Company-operated stores 1,087,047  938,392   15.8% 
Franchised stores    138,313   118,448   16.8% Selling, general and administrative expenses 
RUB million           Q4 2022  Q4 2021 Change  12M 2022 12M 2021 Change 
Staff costs             7,893 6,013  31.3%  28,195  20,884  35.0% 
% of revenue            10.4% 9.0%  138 bps 10.2%  9.1%   109 bps 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,635 2,395  10.0%  10,009  9,198  8.8% 
% of revenue            3.5%  3.6%  (12 bps) 3.6%   4.0%   (39 bps) 
Other depreciation and amortisation 813  674   20.6%  3,129  2,631  18.9% 
% of revenue            1.1%  1.0%  6 bps  1.1%   1.1%   (1 bp) 
Bank charges            895  738   21.3%  2,799  2,535  10.4% 
% of revenue            1.2%  1.1%  7 bps  1.0%   1.1%   (9 bps) 
Rental expense           650  555   17.1%  2,289  1,667  37.3% 
% of revenue            0.9%  0.8%  2 bps  0.8%   0.7%   10 bps 
Security services          549  436   25.9%  1,897  1,613  17.6% 
% of revenue            0.7%  0.7%  7 bps  0.7%   0.7%   (2 bps) 
Advertising costs          168  212   (20.8%) 719   767   (6.3%) 
% of revenue            0.2%  0.3%  (10 bps) 0.3%   0.3%   (7 bps) 
Repair and maintenance costs    296  306   (3.3%)  1,121  925   21.2% 
% of revenue            0.4%  0.5%  (7 bps) 0.4%   0.4%   - 
Utilities              216  197   9.6%   835   712   17.3% 
% of revenue            0.3%  0.3%  (1 bp)  0.3%   0.3%   (1 bp) 
Other expenses           356  293   21.5%  1,294  1,059  22.2% 
% of revenue            0.5%  0.4%  3 bps  0.5%   0.5%   1 bp 
SG&A (excl. D&A)          11,023 8,750  26.0%  39,149  30,162  29.8% 
% of revenue            14.6% 13.2%  139 bps 14.1%  13.1%  101 bps 
Total SG&A             14,471 11,819 22.4%  52,287  41,991  24.5% 
% of revenue            19.1% 17.8%  133 bps 18.8%  18.2%  61 bps 
 
       The Group's revenue increased by 13.9% y-o-y and stood at RUB 75.8 billion in Q4 2022 on the back of

February 27, 2023 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

