Montag, 27.02.2023
Sonderausgabe aus aktuellem Anlass: Early-Bird-Vorteil am Montagmorgen?
WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
27.02.2023 | 08:22
Fix Price announces key financial results for Q4 -2-

DJ Fix Price announces key financial results for Q4 and 12M 2022

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price announces key financial results for Q4 and 12M 2022 27-Feb-2023 / 09:50 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price announces key financial results for Q4 and 12M 2022

Reaching targets through a sustainable business model 

27 February 2023, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of 
       the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces its audited IFRS 
       financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 (FY 2022). 
       financial summary for Q4 2022 
          -- Revenue increased by 13.9% y-o-y to RUB 75.8 billion, supported by the Company's store 
         network expansion and LFL sales growth 
          -- Retail revenue reached RUB 67.4 billion, up 14.0% y-o-y 
          -- Wholesale revenue increased by 13.3% y-o-y and stood at 
         RUB 8.4 billion 
          -- Gross profit increased by 17.9% y-o-y and reached RUB 25.8 billion in Q4 2022. Gross margin 
         improved by 116 bps y-o-y to 34.0%, evidencing the Group's successful management of the assortment 
         and price point mix 
          -- SG&A expenses (excl. D&A) grew by 139 bps y-o-y to 14.6% of revenue primarily due to higher 
         staff costs as a percentage of revenue, which were partially mitigated by efficiencies gained in 
         other SG&A costs 
          -- EBITDA[1] increased by 12.8% y-o-y to RUB 15.1 billion. EBITDA margin declined slightly, by 
         20 bps, y-o-y to 19.9% as gross margin gain was offset by the growth of SG&A expenses (excl. D&A) 
 
          -- Operating profit increased by 12.9% y-o-y to RUB 11.6 billion. Operating margin decreased 
         by 14 bps y-o-y to 15.3% 
          -- Profit for the period grew by 43.8% y-o-y to RUB 9.3 billion. Net profit margin was up to 
         12.3% versus 9.7% in Q4 2021 
          -- The IAS 17-based net cash to EBITDA ratio was (0.04)x, versus the 
         IAS 17-based net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.4x as of 31 December 2021 
 
 
       financial summary for 12M 2022 
          -- Revenue grew by 20.5% y-o-y to RUB 277.6 billion 
          -- Retail revenue reached RUB 246.2 billion, representing growth of 21.1% y-o-y 
          -- Wholesale revenue grew by 15.8% y-o-y to RUB 31.4 billion 
          -- Gross profit went up 25.3% y-o-y to RUB 92.0 billion. Gross margin was up 129 bps y-o-y to 
         33.1% 
          -- SG&A costs (excl. D&A) as a percentage of revenue increased to 14.1%, compared to 13.1% for 
         12M 2021 
          -- Rental expenses under IAS 17 as a percentage of retail revenue improved by 32 bps y-o-y to 
         5.3%, in line with IPO guidance 
          -- EBITDA was up by 22.7% y-o-y to RUB 54.2 billion. EBITDA margin grew by 36 bps y-o-y to a 
         record high of 19.5%, outperforming IPO guidance. The increase in EBITDA margin was mainly due to a 
         substantial improvement in gross margin which was partially offset by growing SG&A expenses 
          -- Operating profit grew by 27.0% y-o-y to RUB 41.1 billion. Operating margin rose to 14.8%, 
         compared with 14.0% in 2021 
          -- Profit for the period amounted to RUB 21.4 billion 
          -- CAPEX as a percentage of revenue grew to 4.3% for 12M 2022 from 2.7% for the previous year, 
         as the Company pushed forward expansion of distribution centres' space to capture better construction 
         terms and benefit from the current market environment 
"In 2022, we once again proved that we are capable of operating in any economic conditions, and, despite all the 
challenges, we achieved solid financial results, thus delivering on all the key targets we announced during our IPO. 
Throughout the year, we actively contributed to the economic development in our extensive regions of operations, where 
we created new jobs by expanding our network. Most importantly, we ensured that a wide range of high-quality essentials 
were always available to our customers at the best prices. 
"Although the macroeconomic environment remains tough in 2023, we are positive about what lies ahead, and we will 
continue to make every effort to develop Fix Price business and increase its long-term value. 
Dmitry Kirsanov, Fix Price CEO

Financial results for Q4 and FY 2022

Statement of comprehensive income highlights 

RUB million                    Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change  12M 2022 12M 2021 Change 
Revenue                      75,757  66,507  13.9%  277,644  230,473  20.5% 
Retail revenue                   67,351  59,086  14.0%  246,212  203,328  21.1% 
Wholesale revenue                 8,406  7,421  13.3%  31,432  27,145  15.8% 
Cost of sales                   (49,968) (44,641) 11.9%  (185,650) (157,073) 18.2% 
Gross profit                    25,789  21,866  17.9%  91,994  73,400  25.3% 
Gross margin, %                  34.0%  32.9%  116 bps 33.1%   31.8%   129 bps 
SG&A (excl. D&A)                  (11,023) (8,750) 26.0%  (39,149) (30,162) 29.8% 
Other op. income and share of profit of associates 305   247   23.5%  1,353   917    47.5% 
EBITDA                       15,071  13,363  12.8%  54,198  44,155  22.7% 
EBITDA margin, %                  19.9%  20.1%  (20 bps) 19.5%   19.2%   36 bps 
D&A                        (3,448) (3,069) 12.3%  (13,138) (11,829) 11.1% 
Operating profit                  11,623  10,294  12.9%  41,060  32,326  27.0% 
Operating profit margin, %             15.3%  15.5%  (14 bps) 14.8%   14.0%   76 bps 
Net finance costs                 (564)  (630)  (10.5%) (3,001)  (1,647)  82.2% 
FX gain / (loss), net               1,220  (165)  n/a   (234)   (83)   181.9% 
Profit before tax                 12,279  9,499  29.3%  37,825  30,596  23.6% 
Income tax expense                 (2,961) (3,017) (1.9%)  (16,414) (9,207)  78.3% 
Profit for the period               9,318  6,482  43.8%  21,411  21,389  0.1% 
Net profit margin, %                12.3%  9.7%   255 bps 7.7%   9.3%   (157 bps)

LFL[2],[3] dynamics adjusted for the rouble appreciation effect, % 

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 
LFL sales      5.2%  3.2%  11.0%  7.2% 
LFL traffic     (4.1%) (3.5%) (2.5%)  3.1% 
LFL average ticket 9.7%  6.9%  13.9%  4.0%

LFL dynamics before the adjustment for the rouble appreciation effect, % 

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 
LFL sales      3.9%  3.2%  10.1%  7.2% 
LFL traffic     (4.1%) (3.5%) (2.5%)  3.1% 
LFL average ticket 8.3%  6.9%  12.9%  4.0%

Store selling space 

31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 Change 
Selling space (sqm)   1,225,360  1,056,840  15.9% 
Company-operated stores 1,087,047  938,392   15.8% 
Franchised stores    138,313   118,448   16.8% Selling, general and administrative expenses 
RUB million           Q4 2022  Q4 2021 Change  12M 2022 12M 2021 Change 
Staff costs             7,893 6,013  31.3%  28,195  20,884  35.0% 
% of revenue            10.4% 9.0%  138 bps 10.2%  9.1%   109 bps 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,635 2,395  10.0%  10,009  9,198  8.8% 
% of revenue            3.5%  3.6%  (12 bps) 3.6%   4.0%   (39 bps) 
Other depreciation and amortisation 813  674   20.6%  3,129  2,631  18.9% 
% of revenue            1.1%  1.0%  6 bps  1.1%   1.1%   (1 bp) 
Bank charges            895  738   21.3%  2,799  2,535  10.4% 
% of revenue            1.2%  1.1%  7 bps  1.0%   1.1%   (9 bps) 
Rental expense           650  555   17.1%  2,289  1,667  37.3% 
% of revenue            0.9%  0.8%  2 bps  0.8%   0.7%   10 bps 
Security services          549  436   25.9%  1,897  1,613  17.6% 
% of revenue            0.7%  0.7%  7 bps  0.7%   0.7%   (2 bps) 
Advertising costs          168  212   (20.8%) 719   767   (6.3%) 
% of revenue            0.2%  0.3%  (10 bps) 0.3%   0.3%   (7 bps) 
Repair and maintenance costs    296  306   (3.3%)  1,121  925   21.2% 
% of revenue            0.4%  0.5%  (7 bps) 0.4%   0.4%   - 
Utilities              216  197   9.6%   835   712   17.3% 
% of revenue            0.3%  0.3%  (1 bp)  0.3%   0.3%   (1 bp) 
Other expenses           356  293   21.5%  1,294  1,059  22.2% 
% of revenue            0.5%  0.4%  3 bps  0.5%   0.5%   1 bp 
SG&A (excl. D&A)          11,023 8,750  26.0%  39,149  30,162  29.8% 
% of revenue            14.6% 13.2%  139 bps 14.1%  13.1%  101 bps 
Total SG&A             14,471 11,819 22.4%  52,287  41,991  24.5% 
% of revenue            19.1% 17.8%  133 bps 18.8%  18.2%  61 bps 
 
       The Group's revenue increased by 13.9% y-o-y and stood at RUB 75.8 billion in Q4 2022 on the back of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2023 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

DJ Fix Price announces key financial results for Q4 -2- 

14.0% growth in retail revenue and a 13.3% increase in wholesale revenue. 
       Retail revenue totalled RUB 67.4 billion, driven by new store openings and LFL sales growth of 3.9%. 
       Wholesale revenue reached RUB 8.4 billion and was supported by the opening of new franchised stores. The 
       share of wholesale revenue remained almost flat y-o-y at 11.1% of the Company's total revenue. 
       Gross profit increased by 17.9% y-o-y and reached RUB 25.8 billion in 
       Q4 2022. Gross margin improved by 116 bps y-o-y to 34.0%, reflecting the Group's efficient management of 
       the assortment and price point mix. This improvement was partially offset by the lower share of non-food 
       goods in the retail sales mix and FX volatility. 
       Transportation costs were up 8 bps y-o-y to 1.6% of revenue in Q4 2022 on the back of increased tariffs 
       in Russia in 2022. 
       Inventory write-downs decreased slightly, by 3 bps y-o-y to 0.9% of revenue in Q4 2022, as the physical 
       inventory count recorded smaller losses compared to applied accruals. 
       Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) excluding D&A grew by 139 bps y-o-y to 14.6% of 
       revenue on the back of an increase in the shares of staff costs, bank charges, security services, rental 
       and other expenses, which was partially mitigated by efficiencies gained in advertising, repair and 
       maintenance, as well as in utilities costs. The Group's total SG&A expenses were up 133 bps y-o-y to 
       19.1% of revenue as the share of D&A expenses decreased by 6 bps. 
       Staff costs were up 138 bps y-o-y to 10.4% of revenue as a result of the continued salary indexation 
       process in the Company throughout 2022, which was aimed at improving Fix Price's competitive position in 
       the labour market in its countries of operations, as well as other incentives. 
       Rental expense (under IFRS 16) increased by 2 bps y-o-y to 0.9% of revenue (up 3 bps to 1.0% of retail 
       revenue), as the share of floating-rate contracts grew to 65% in Q4 2022, compared to 57% in Q4 2021. 
       Rental expense (under IAS 17) decreased by 6 bps y-o-y to 4.6% of revenue (down 7 bps to 5.2% of retail 
       revenue), as the Company continued its efforts to improve lease terms. 
       Depreciation and amortisation (D&A) expenses were down 6 bps y-o-y to 4.6% of revenue. Depreciation of 
       right-of-use assets improved by 12 bps to 3.5% of revenue due to a decrease in the amount of right-of-use 
       assets on the back of higher discount rates in 2022 compared to the previous year. The share of other 
       depreciation and amortisation expenses grew by 6 bps, as a new owned DC in Novosibirsk was recorded on 
       the Company's balance sheet. 
       Bank charges increased by 7 bps y-o-y to 1.2% of revenue, reflecting continued growth in the share of 
       non-cash payments with higher commissions on bank card transactions compared with cash payments. 
       Advertising costs were down 10 bps y-o-y to 0.2% of revenue due to cost optimisation and a positive 
       operating leverage effect. 
       Costs for security services remained almost flat at 0.7% of revenue; repair and maintenance costs 
       decreased by 7 bps y-o-y to 0.4% of revenue. The decrease in repair and maintenance costs was 
       attributable to lower spending on consumable materials versus 4Q 2021 as well as the fact that repair and 
       maintenance works were partially passed on to landlords. 
       Utilities were stable y-o-y at 0.3% of revenue, and other expenses were up slightly, by 3 bps y-o-y, and 
       stood at 0.5% of revenue. 
       Other operating income and the share of profit of associates increased by 3 bps y-o-y to 0.4% of revenue 
       due to higher proceeds from the sale of waste. EBITDA IFRS 16 and IAS 17 reconciliation 
RUB million       Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change  12M 2022 12M 2021 Change 
EBITDA IFRS 16      15,071 13,363 12.8%  54,198  44,155  22.7% 
EBITDA margin (IFRS 16) 19.9%  20.1%  (20 bps) 19.5%  19.2%  36 bps 
Rental expense      (2,856) (2,565) 11.3%  (10,865) (9,840) 10.4% 
Utilities        (54)  (39)  38.5%  (188)  (153)  22.9% 
EBITDA IAS 17      12,161 10,759 13.0%  43,145  34,162  26.3% 
EBITDA margin (IAS 17)  16.1%  16.2%  (12 bps) 15.5%  14.8%  72 bps 
       EBITDA under IFRS 16 increased by 12.8% y-o-y to RUB 15.1 billion for Q4 2022. The EBITDA margin declined 
       by 20 bps y-o-y to 19.9%, as an increase in gross margin was offset by a lower share of higher-margin 
       non-food goods in retail sales and growing SG&A expenses (excl. D&A). 
       EBITDA under IAS 17 grew by 13.0% y-o-y to RUB 12.2 billion for Q4 2022. The IAS 17-based EBITDA margin 
       decreased by 12 bps y-o-y to 16.1%. 
       Net finance costs in Q4 2022 were down 10.5% y-o-y to RUB 564 million due to the increase of interest 
       income from bank deposits as the Company was allocating available cash, which fully offset growth of 
       interest expenses driven by higher interest rates on loans. 
       In Q4 2022, the Group recorded an FX gain of RUB 1.2 billion, compared to a RUB 165 million loss in Q4 
       2021. On the back of the rouble weakening, the gain attributable to the revaluation of rouble-denominated 
       liabilities of the Group's international entities and account balances in foreign currencies was 
       partially offset by negative exchange rate differences in liabilities denominated in yuan. 
       The Group's total income tax expense decreased slightly by 1.9% y-o-y to RUB 3.0 billion in Q4 2022. 
       Profit for the period grew by 43.8% y-o-y to RUB 9.3 billion. Q4 2022 net profit margin was 12.3%, up by 
       255 bps y-o-y. Statement of financial position highlights 
RUB million               31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 
Current loans and borrowings       17,576   21,523 
Non-current loans and borrowings     4,352    - 
Current lease liabilities        7,997    6,971 
Non-current lease liabilities      4,615    3,765 
Cash and cash equivalents        (23,584)  (8,779) 
Net debt                 10,956   23,480 
Net debt / EBITDA (IFRS 16)       0.2x    0.5x 
Current lease liabilities        (7,997)   (6,971) 
Non-current lease liabilities      (4,615)   (3,765) 
IAS 17-based net debt / (cash)      (1,656)   12,744 
IAS 17-based net debt / (cash) / EBITDA (0.04)x   0.4x 
       Current loans and borrowings decreased by RUB 3.9 billion from the beginning of the year to RUB 17.6 
       billion, as the Company reduced its current debt in response to the elevated interest rates environment. 
       Total loans and borrowings remained stable y-o-y at RUB 21.9 billion as of 31 December 2022. Lease 
       liabilities grew to RUB 12.6 billion from RUB 10.7 billion at the start of the year, driven by hikes in 
       market interest rates and an increase in the number of lease contracts on the back of store network 
       expansion. As a result, the Group's total loans, borrowings and lease liabilities amounted to RUB 34.5 
       billion, up by 7.1% from the start of the year. 
       As of the end of the reporting period, the Company's IAS 17-based net cash position was RUB (1.7) 
       billion, versus RUB 12.7 billion net debt at the start of the year, on the back of accumulated cash 
       reserves. The Group's IAS 17-based net cash to EBITDA ratio was (0.04)x, versus net debt to EBITDA ratio 
       of 0.4x as of 31 December 2021.

Statement of cash flows highlights 

RUB million                            Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 
Profit before tax                         12,279 9,499  37,825  30,596 
Cash from operating activities before changes in working capital 15,774 13,990 56,889  46,155 
Changes in working capital                    5,073  (2,903) (1,688) (9,646) 
Net cash generated from operations                20,847 11,087 55,201  36,509 
Net interest paid                         (585)  (624)  (2,852) (1,776) 
Income tax paid                          (1,474) (2,961) (15,567) (9,396) 
Net cash flows from operating activities             18,788 7,502  36,782  25,337 
Net cash flows used in investing activities            (5,368) (1,026) (11,880) (6,159) 
Net cash flows used in financing activities            (1,511) (1,494) (10,000) (36,829) 
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 654   -    (97)   55 
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents      12,563 4,982  14,805  (17,596) 
       The Group's net trade working capital[4] improved to RUB 9.1 billion as of 31 December 2022 from a peak 
       of RUB 18.0 billion as of 30 June 2022, slightly up from RUB 7.9 billion as of 2021 year-end. The Company 
       continued to pursue a diligent approach towards ordering assortment in advance to ensure the availability 
       of goods on store shelves in case of supply chain disruptions. Continued normalisation of payment terms 
       with the suppliers contributed to the improvement of the indicator throughout the year. 
       CAPEX for Q4 2022 amounted to RUB 6.5 billion, up from RUB 1.1 billion in Q4 2021, driven by active 
       construction of two distribution centres to be launched in 2023.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2023 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

