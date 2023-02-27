Sensormatic Solutions Inventory Intelligence solution, powered by RFID technology, helps improve inventory accuracy and increase visibility for in-store and e-commerce operations

More than 500 million products sold by Renner include radio frequency identification (RFID) technology by Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, delivered impressive results after deploying its inventory intelligence solutions across one of the largest fashion retailers in Brazil, Renner, to help optimize in-store and e-commerce operations. After implementing Sensormatic Solutions Inventory Intelligence solution, powered by RFID technology, across all its stores in 2019, Renner reports an 87% reduction in stockouts and a 64% increase in inventory accuracy.1

According to Renner, more than 500 million of their products sold have been tagged with Sensormatic Solutions RFID technology since 2019, enabling over 4 million item-level readings daily. In addition to increasing the abundance and quality of their data, the retail giant can now better optimize the route each product takes from distribution center to stores with greater visibility. With access to real-time data management and product availability, the retail giant can have accurate inventory information, which is essential for their omnichannel operation.

For example, Renner can now see which items were taken into the fitting room and if they were eventually sold or not. Additionally, shoppers, regardless of the channel (in-store or online), can have better visibility of where a product is located to help choose the right purchase model.

"By leveraging greater inventory intelligence across our physical and online channels, we boosted our omnichannel strategy and digital sales," said Alexandre Ribeiro, risks director at Renner. "Additionally, with Sensormatic Solutions RFID technology, we have a single source of truth for inventory data which allows our sales associates the ability to process our inventory in a matter of hours on a monthly basis, rather than annually."

As a one stop, end-to-end solution provider, Sensormatic Solutions enabled Renner to transform and improve existing processes and technologies throughout its stores by:

Using a single smart RFID label : to enable data capture as well as security applications, eliminating the need for additional labels while improving the project's ROI.

: to enable data capture as well as security applications, eliminating the need for additional labels while improving the project's ROI. Implementing RFID at the checkout: to eliminate the need for barcode readings and improves customer service.

to eliminate the need for barcode readings and improves customer service. Adding RFID alarm pedestals at the store entrance: to provide visibility of theft events and effectiveness of their loss prevention strategies.

As a result of this work, Renner's deployment of Sensormatic Solutions Inventory Intelligence solution was selected as a finalist in the retail category of the international RFID Journal Awards 2022. Also, Renner earned the ABRAPPE 2022 SUPER PREMIO award that recognizes the company's innovative implementation of Sensormatic Solutions' RFID Technology.

In today's hyper-connected world, customer experience is about how, where, when, and why engagement happens," said Sean Lee, Sensormatic Solutions regional vice president and general manager for EMEA. "With our technology, retailers can improve inventory accuracy and ensure merchandise is available where and when their customers choose to shop."

For more information about Renner's success, please visit the Sensormatic Solutions case study.

To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions inventory intelligence solution, visit stand C01 in Hall 6 at Trade Fair Düsseldorf between 26 February 2 March 2023 and follow along on EuroShop2023 on Twitter and LinkedIn. To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions EuroShop Page.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform Sensormatic IQ combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

About Renner

Founded in 1965, Lojas Renner S.A. went public in 1967 and became, in 2005, the first Brazilian corporation with 100% of its shares traded on the stock exchange and is listed on the Novo Mercado, the highest level of corporate governance at B3. Its fashion and lifestyle ecosystem comprises the following brands: Renner, which has clothes and accessories for all styles; Camicado, from the home and decoration segment; Youcom, specialized in youth fashion; Ashua Curve Plus Size, which offers clothing in sizes 46 to 54; and Repassa, a clothing, footwear and accessories resale platform.

Currently, there are more than 660 stores in operation, considering all the businesses in the ecosystem. In addition to being present in Brazil with all its brands, the Company began its internationalization process by opening Renner units in Uruguay in 2017 and in Argentina in 2019. Lojas Renner S.A. it is also formed by Realize CFI, which supports the retail activity by offering and managing financial products; and by Uello Tecnologia, a digital native logtech focused on solutions for urban deliveries.

1 Renner's internal findings and reporting

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230226005017/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Katarzyna Breczko

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +49 173 7070 562

katarzyna.breczko@jci.com