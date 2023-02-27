DJ CLARIFICATION ON ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2022

EVRAZ plc (EVR) CLARIFICATION ON ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2022 27-Feb-2023 / 10:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLARIFICATION ON ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2022

27 February 2023 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") announces that the Company has not been able to engage an auditor in respect of its most recent financial year ended 31 December 2022 in light of UK sanctions imposed against EVRAZ.

The Company has made multiple enquiries to UK audit firms and no one expressed willingness to act as a Company's auditor in connection with the preparation of the annual report and audited financial statements. Additionally, EVRAZ wrote to the Secretary of State on 14 December 2022 for guidance, including whether the Secretary of State would exercise powers under the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to appoint an auditor, but has not yet received a response.

The deadline for the Company to prepare and publish its annual report and audited financial statements for its previous financial year is 30 April 2023.

Considering all the above it is probable that EVRAZ will not be able to prepare and publish annual report and audited financial statements as required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules and the Act as well as approve and file audited financial statements with Companies House.

###

For further information:

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B71N6K86, XS1533915721, XS1843443273, Category Code: MSCU TIDM: EVR LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 225794 News ID: 1568641 End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568641&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)