Montag, 27.02.2023
Sonderausgabe aus aktuellem Anlass: Early-Bird-Vorteil am Montagmorgen?
WKN: A2DYY7 ISIN: SE0009997018 Ticker-Symbol: 4H3A 
27.02.23
08:12 Uhr
36,320 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2023 | 08:46
HMS Networks AB completes repurchase of shares

HMS Networks AB (publ) has during the period January 26, 2023 - February 24, 2023, repurchased in total 33,000 own shares (ISIN SE0009997018) within the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure HMS' obligations to deliver performance shares according to HMS' Share Saving Plan. The weighted average price for the shares repurchased during the period amounts to SEK 397.71 per share.

HMS Networks' holdings of own shares amounts to 209,320 after the repurchase. The total number of outstanding shares in the company is 46,818,868. The repurchase has been made on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 780 people and reported sales of SEK 2,506 million in 2022. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

Attachment

  • PRM - HMS completes repurchase of shares (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/933012c0-78d1-47f9-827b-cb0d74272a26)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
