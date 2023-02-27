Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 24
[27.02.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.02.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|212,443,700.99
|8.6433
|24.02.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|879,045.47
|87.2069
|24.02.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,134,599.58
|100.5738
|24.02.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|139,602.00
|USD
|0
|14,849,484.00
|106.3701
|24.02.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,443,592.35
|104.4529
|24.02.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|94,901.00
|EUR
|0
|9,689,820.24
|102.1045
|24.02.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|51,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,956,661.20
|97.0961
|24.02.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,555,581.21
|9.0981
|24.02.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,990,380.00
|USD
|0
|29,937,679.40
|10.0113
|24.02.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,363,934.58
|9.9219