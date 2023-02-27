DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

TO: Investment Community
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

DATE: February 27, 2023

Fitch Credit Ratings has affirmed Garanti BBVA's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at "B" and "B+", respectively and left the outlook unchanged at Negative on February 24, 2023. The agency has also affirmed the Bank's Viability Rating at "b". Bank's current ratings are as follows.

Current Rating Prior Long Term FC IDR B- / Negative Outlook B- / Negative Outlook Short Term FC IDR B B Long Term TL IDR B / Negative Outlook B / Negative Outlook Short Term TL IDR B B Viability Rating b b Shareholder Support b- b- National Long Term Rating AA(tur) AA(tur) Long term senior unsecured notes B- B- Short term senior unsecured notes B B Subordinated notes CCC+ CCC+

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

