Juniper Networks at Mobile World Congress 2023: Hall 2, Booth D12, February 27-March 2

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, will be attending this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, with a focus on its ability to deliver "the network of the future" now. This innovation helps customers to provide exceptional user experiences, streamline operational effectiveness and maximize cost efficiencies.

Juniper believes that the network of the future must be built and operated based on five key principles:

Open to enable best-in-class solutions and ecosystems

Automated to simplify multivendor networks and guarantee service quality

Cloudified to deliver optimal agility and adaptability for resources and scale

Secure to provide intelligence-led efficacy end-to-end without compromising throughput

Sustainable to enable reduced resource consumption and extended lifecycles

Juniper in the News

NEC Launches Value-Added x-Haul Solution Suite with Open Ecosystem (February 16, 2023)

Juniper Networks Expands Collaboration with IBM to Bring Intelligent Automation to Radio Network Solutions (February 23, 2023)

Juniper Networks and Vodafone Deliver Successful First-of-its-Kind Open RAN RIC Trial on a Commercial Network, Highlighting Third-Party Apps Integration (February 23, 2023)

Tele Columbus Deploys Transformational Cloud Metro Infrastructure with Juniper Networks NEC (February 27, 2023)

Juniper Demos at MWC

Four demos will be available on Juniper's booth, covering specific solution and use case areas that enable service providers to design, build and operate (and each including inherent, threat-aware security capabilities), comprising:

Cloud-Delivered Mobile Transport Automation

Data Center Fabric Management and Telco Cloud

Open RAN Service Management Orchestration and RIC

AI-Driven Enterprise Managed Services

Juniper's innovative solutions will also be featured in joint demos on numerous partner booths:

Aira AWS (Juniper RIC/rApp) AWS booth, (Upper Walkway, South Entrance)

AMD (Juniper Connected Security) (Hall 2 stand 2M61)

IBM (Juniper RICHall 2 stand 2H20)

Microsoft (Juniper Connected Security) (Hall 3 stand 3H30)

Wind River (Juniper Cloud-Native RouterHall 2 stand 2F25)

Global Mobile Award Nominations

Juniper's Cloud Metro solution has been shortlisted in the Cloud category of this year's GLOMO Awards. This category-creating solution applies cloud principles to metro networks, enabling sustainable business growth with future-proof systems, architecture and AI-enabled automation as a service.

Juniper RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) has also been shortlisted as a key element within partner Rakuten Symphony's Symworld Platform submission in the Best Network Software Breakthrough category.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world's greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005356/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Penny Still

Juniper Networks

+44 (0) 1372 385 692

pstill@juniper.net