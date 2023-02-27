Medius Appoints Henrik Rosén as Chief Technology Officer

STOCKHOLM, LONDON and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP automation and wider spend management solutions, today announces the appointment of Henrik Rosén as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

As CTO, Rosén will drive Medius's innovation activities, delivering] the established Medius product suite, developing new products, and doubling-down on providing value to the customer base. Rosén will lead the Research & Development (R&D) and the Customer Support organizations, and in addition also manage the Cloud Operations and the Security organization at Medius.

Formerly Senior Vice President of R&D at Medius, Rosén joined the company in 2011 and has been part of Medius's journey for over 12 years, as the company has grown from a local Swedish software company to a global SaaS business. Based in Linkoping, Sweden, Rosén will be responsible for a globally distributed technology function, made up of almost 200 people, including the R&D headquarters based in Krakow, Poland, founded in 2009.

Prior to joining Medius, Rosén was part of the R&D leadership team at the ERP vendor IFS as the company grew into a global ERP player which today has 5,000 employees.

Henrik Rosén, CTO, Medius, comments: "Sweden has a long history of innovation - home of household technology names like Spotify, Klarna, and Northvolt. Medius is now amongst those top technology actors, drawing on the winning-formula of exceptional talent in a relatively small and supporting technology ecosystem, and I've relished the opportunity to be a part of the Medius journey. In my new role as CTO, I'm excited to accelerate the innovation at Medius, investing in new technology areas which hold ample opportunity to ultimately bring more value to customers in this current economic climate."

Jim Lucier, CEO, Medius, comments: "As we scale Medius into a billion-dollar growth company, Henrik will continue to play a key role in driving transformational change and spearheading technology leadership within the company - amplifying the importance of product and technology for Medius's success."

For more information, please contact: Francesca Cahill (EMEA) or Sarah Nowak (US) at Fight or Flight for Medius: Medius@fightorflight.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medius-appoints-henrik-rosen-as-chief-technology-officer-301756305.html