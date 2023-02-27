

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales Group (THLEF.PK), a French maker of electrical systems and devices, announced on Monday that it is continuing its recruitment initiative in 2023 with a plan to hire over 12, 000 staff around the globe.



The recruitment aims to further boost growth in the aerospace, defense and security, and digital identity and security segments of the company.



The Paris-based company expects to hire 5,500 new staff in France, followed by 1,050 in the UK, 600 in Australia, 550 in India, and 540 in the U.S.



In 2022, Thales had recruited 11, 500 new staff, which is more than half of the total recruitment, reported in 2021. Since 2015, the Group has been hiring at least 5,000 new staff annually.



