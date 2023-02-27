DJ Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 24-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 16.5113

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24954834

CODE: GIL5 LN

ISIN: LU1439943090

