Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 24-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.6847
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2940506
CODE: US10 LN
ISIN: LU1407890620
