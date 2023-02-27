Anzeige
Comscore, Inc.: Comscore Releases the Ranking for Gambling & Lotteries in Social Media for the UK

In January 2023 the Gambling & Lotteries industry in the UK reached an audience of 29 million people on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram which generated 15.5 million actions cross-platform.

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today released the ranking of top social properties by engagement for the Gambling & Lotteries category in the UK based on January 2023 data.

comScore logo.

From online betting and casino games to national lotteries and sports betting - Gambling & Lotteries are a significant part of the UK's entertainment and leisure industry and despite any challenges, the industry remains popular and continues to grow, with many people enjoying the entertainment and excitement that it provides.

Here's the ranking of the top 10 properties in Gambling & Lotteries in the UK in January 2023:


Top Properties

Actions (CP)

Actions Per Post (CP)

Audience (CP)

1

LiveScore (UK)

13,211,629

9,437

4,212,046

2

Paddy Power (UK)

1,114,716

912

2,457,191

3

PokerStars (UK)

185,528

947

3,455,762

4

bet365 (UK)

191,041

106

2,426,346

5

Sky Bet (UK)

151,739

612

1,157,856

6

William Hill (UK)

103,937

140

969,203

7

Dream Team (UK)

95,198

421

3,613,671

8

Andy's Bet Club (UK)

79,869

250

625,727

9

Bad Man Betting (UK)

67,045

139

404,513

10

William Hill Vegas

40,390

286

83,146

Source: Shareablee Powered by Comscore, Finance, January 2023, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, UK.

In January 2023, LiveScore was number one in the ranking having more than 13 million actions cross-platform with an audience of 4,212,946 followers. Paddy Power, ranked second by engagement, had 1,114,716 actions. (Cross-platform (CP) actions mean actions across the combined space of Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. Actions include reactions, shares, comments, retweets, favourites, and loves.)

With Shareablee powered by Comscore, publishers can now enrich their digital audience insights with an understanding of their social media footprint to better define monetization strategies. If you want to learn more about how Comscore can help you improve your advertising, contact us.

To review all the rankings, we produce for the UK market every month, please go to: www.comscore.com/rankings

About Comscore
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behaviour and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Media
Rodrigo Ceron
Senior Director, Global Marketing
Comscore, Inc.
+52 (55) 6827-8330
worldpress@comscore.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009662/COMSCORE_NETWORKS_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comscore-releases-the-ranking-for-gambling--lotteries-in-social-media-for-the-uk-301755791.html

