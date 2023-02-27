Comscore, Inc.: Comscore Releases the Ranking for Gambling & Lotteries in Social Media for the UK

In January 2023 the Gambling & Lotteries industry in the UK reached an audience of 29 million people on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram which generated 15.5 million actions cross-platform.

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today released the ranking of top social properties by engagement for the Gambling & Lotteries category in the UK based on January 2023 data.





From online betting and casino games to national lotteries and sports betting - Gambling & Lotteries are a significant part of the UK's entertainment and leisure industry and despite any challenges, the industry remains popular and continues to grow, with many people enjoying the entertainment and excitement that it provides.

Here's the ranking of the top 10 properties in Gambling & Lotteries in the UK in January 2023:



Top Properties Actions (CP) Actions Per Post (CP) Audience (CP) 1 LiveScore (UK) 13,211,629 9,437 4,212,046 2 Paddy Power (UK) 1,114,716 912 2,457,191 3 PokerStars (UK) 185,528 947 3,455,762 4 bet365 (UK) 191,041 106 2,426,346 5 Sky Bet (UK) 151,739 612 1,157,856 6 William Hill (UK) 103,937 140 969,203 7 Dream Team (UK) 95,198 421 3,613,671 8 Andy's Bet Club (UK) 79,869 250 625,727 9 Bad Man Betting (UK) 67,045 139 404,513 10 William Hill Vegas 40,390 286 83,146

Source: Shareablee Powered by Comscore, Finance, January 2023, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, UK.

In January 2023, LiveScore was number one in the ranking having more than 13 million actions cross-platform with an audience of 4,212,946 followers. Paddy Power, ranked second by engagement, had 1,114,716 actions. (Cross-platform (CP) actions mean actions across the combined space of Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. Actions include reactions, shares, comments, retweets, favourites, and loves.)

With Shareablee powered by Comscore, publishers can now enrich their digital audience insights with an understanding of their social media footprint to better define monetization strategies. If you want to learn more about how Comscore can help you improve your advertising, contact us.

To review all the rankings, we produce for the UK market every month, please go to: www.comscore.com/rankings

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behaviour and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Media

Rodrigo Ceron

Senior Director, Global Marketing

Comscore, Inc.

+52 (55) 6827-8330

worldpress@comscore.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009662/COMSCORE_NETWORKS_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comscore-releases-the-ranking-for-gambling--lotteries-in-social-media-for-the-uk-301755791.html