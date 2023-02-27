DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJL LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 24-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.0049
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7687504
CODE: AEJL LN
ISIN: LU1900068328
