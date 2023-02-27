DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2023 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 24-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.4116

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1183253

CODE: USHY LN

ISIN: LU1435356149

February 27, 2023 03:41 ET (08:41 GMT)