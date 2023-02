BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks bounced back on Monday after seeing heavy losses in the previous session on worries about inflation and the impact of higher interest rates on global growth.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 91 points, or 1.3 percent, at 7,278 after losing 1.8 percent on Friday.



The economic calendar remains light today, with a report on euro area consumer confidence for February awaited later in the day.



Airbus gained 1 percent. The plane maker, in its latest study of future demand, stated that airlines based in the Pacific region will need delivery of 920 new aircraft over the next 20 years.



Globally, Airbus forecasts demand for 39,490 new aircraft over the next 20 years, including 17,620 in the wider Asia-Pacific region.



Thales Group shares were also up around 1 percent. The maker of electrical systems and devices announced that it is continuing its recruitment initiative in 2023 with a plan to hire over 12, 000 staff around the globe.



The recruitment aims to further boost growth in the aerospace, defense and security, and digital identity and security segments of the company.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken