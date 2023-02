27 February 2023

Rightmove plc

Director Declaration

Johan Svanstrom, Executive Director and CEO designate of Rightmove plc ('Rightmove' or the 'Company'), has informed Rightmove that he has stepped down from the Board of RVRC Holding AB, with effect from 24 February 2023.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk