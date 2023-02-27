EQS-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Fiven ASA: Fourth Quarter Results 2022



27.02.2023

PRESS RELEASE Oslo, 27th February 2023 at 10:00 CET

Fiven ASA - Fourth Quarter Results 2022 The Q4 Total revenues reached EUR 46.3m representing an increase of 24.8% versus Q4 2021 and a sequential improvement of 2.9% versus Q3 2022

The adjusted EBITDA was EUR 20.3m, versus EUR 7.0m in Q4 2021

The EBITDA improvement compared to Q4 2021 shows the effects of strong progress in the sales of standard products and a growing share of specialty product sales

The quarterly performance was also positively impacted by sales of excess power for 2022 (EUR 5.9m) and from net inventory provision release (EUR 3.5m)

Both power and petroleum coke prices in Q4 have remained at historically high levels

Cash Flow from Operations reached EUR 19.9m compared with EUR 7.4m Q4 Last Year

The cash balance ended at EUR 18.9m, down from EUR 23.6m year end 2021 after a EUR 29.3m one-off cash distribution including fees agreed with bondholders

The December 31 leverage ratio stood at 1.0

For the full year the valuation of hedged power contracts in Norway is based on a fair value assessment under IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, and comparative numbers for full year 2021 have been restated as per requirements in IAS 8 - Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors. Fiven's strategy, which focuses on developing customized products to accelerate growth in a fast-growing market and remaining the most sustainable player within core applications, has consistently translated into outstanding financial results, demonstrating the effectiveness of this approach. Fiven's agile management strategy allows the company to respond effectively to the dynamic market conditions and geopolitical landscape while maintaining a steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality products and meeting customer demands. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1276R_1-2023-2-27.pdf For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 CET on 27 February 2023.

