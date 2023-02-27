DJ Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.4687

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5543326

CODE: CSHD LN

ISIN: FR0010510800

