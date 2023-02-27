DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly Factsheet
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly Factsheet 27-Feb-2023 / 10:24 GMT/BST
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces that its factsheet as at 31 January 2023 is now available to view and download on the Company's website at:
https://www.chelvertonam.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Chelverton-UK-Dividend-Trust-PLC-Factsheet-January-2023.pdf
Maitland Administration Services Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01245 398950
