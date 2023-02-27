Anzeige
Montag, 27.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
WKN: A19EWG ISIN: XS1582205040 Ticker-Symbol:  
Tradegate
22.02.23
08:56 Uhr
95,50 Euro
+0,51
+0,54 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2023 | 11:58
Statkraft AS: Release of fourth quarter results 2022 and annual report for 2022

Statkraft discloses fourth quarter results 2022 and the annual report for 2022 on Thursday 2 March 2023 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.comand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Webcast
09:30 a.m. CET: Statkraft presents the results in a webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


