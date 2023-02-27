Jining: Cultural "Creative Transformation and Innovative Development" activating rural revitalization

JINING, China, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Jining, Shandong Province, China, the rural area is the birthplace of excellent traditional culture, and Jining relies on the prosperity of the "Creative Transformation and Innovative Development" to help revitalize the rural area.

During the Spring Festival of this year, a "family portrait" of 2,200 people became a hit on the Internet. The photographer was a villager in Houbaligou Village in Zoucheng City, Shandong Province. Houbaligou Village is located in Zoucheng, the hometown of Mencius. It used to be a poor and a chaotic village. Now it has grown into a "national civilized village" and a "Chinese model village of filial piety", whereby "the governance of the village is relying on the filial piety and goodness; the prosperity of the village is relying on the culture".

As a thousand-year-old village, Houbaligou Village has a tradition of filial piety and goodness in history. Therefore, the teams of Village Party Branch Committee, Villagers Committee have applied "filial piety" in combination with the actual situation of the village to guide the villagers to unify their thoughts and work together, so as to grasp the economic construction. As "empowering villages through culture", a culture of filial piety, the red culture, a culture of unified intentions and volunteer culture with the characteristics of the Houbaligou Village have taken shape, developing a backward village in a state of disunity into an advanced village of civilization, order, harmony and unity. Now the whole village has accumulated collective assets of more than 6 billion yuan, with an average of four or five million yuan of original shares per household, and the annual per capita income of the villagers is 60,000 yuan. It has realized the transformation of a village with 1,760 original villagers to a larger community with more than 30,000 existing residents. It has also won the honorary titles of "National Civilized Village" and "China's Beautiful Countryside".

The Longwan Lake Art Town in Sishui County, Jining City, has continued to deeply excavate and organize the local excellent traditional culture and cultural resources of intangible cultural heritage, and built the art granary of Jiashantou Village and other idle valleys, the Study Base on Confucianism of East Zhongdu Village, Longwan Lake Cultural and Creative Commercial Street, Longwan Academy among other projects, gradually forming a tourism complex integrating study and research, agricultural experience, speciality, handicraft workshops, leisure and vacation, and ecological tourism. In the process of development, it has also explored the establishment of the "rural partnership" mechanism, attracting more than 30 partners such as artists, industry leaders and inheritors of intangible cultural heritage, and raising more than 200 million yuan in industrial financing to promote the market-oriented operation of rural industries with talent revitalization.

Here, visitors can shuttle through the Longwan Study to feel the aura of book culture, or experience the projects of intangible cultural heritage in the Luban Memory Woodworking Workshop, or walk into the Stone Needle Story and the creative handwork exhibition halls of Pottery Cube to experience the inheritance and innovation of local special cultural brands. With cultural innovation as the grip, Longwan Lake Art Town has opened up a characteristic road of integrating culture and art, developing the cultural tourism industry and rural revitalization in a synergistic way.

