Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company formerly known as BitNile Holdings, Inc. ("Ault Alliance" or the "Company") announced it will be participating at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023, the world's largest mobile industry exhibition, in Barcelona, Spain from February 27, 2023 through March 2, 2023. The Company will showcase early access to its latest product, BITNILE.COM, a new metaverse platform designed to revolutionize the way people experience digital worlds, which is launching on March 1, 2023.

BITNILE.COM is a device-agnostic metaverse platform (the "Platform") that enables end-users to access the metaverse via a web browser on any device, including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, and VR headsets. With its 3D immersive games, digital products, and various forms of entertainment, BITNILE.COM provides users with a unique social networking community that offers a world of possibilities. The platform also features unique avatars, customized skins, and digital accessories to enhance the user experience.

The Company recently announced, BITNILE.COM is introducing the NILE coin. This currency can be used for in-world or in-platform purchases, giving users even more ways to engage with the platform and its features. The NILE coins will have no monetary value outside of the Platform and will not be available for trading outside of the Platform at this time.

Milton "Todd" Ault, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "We are excited to showcase our innovative product and look forward to sharing the BITNILE.COM experience with everyone at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023. Please stop by our conference suite or contact investor relations at IR@Ault.com to set an appointment at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023 to learn more about the platform and our plans for the future."

The Company invites the public to register for early access prior to the initial launch on March 1, 2023 using this link, https://BitNile.com/. Those signing up prior to the launch will be granted a future reward with details to follow.

For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at https://www.ault.com/or available at https://www.sec.gov/.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; https://www.ault.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at https://www.sec.gov/ and on the Company's website at https://www.ault.com/.

