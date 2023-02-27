The Global Biochar Market Expected to Rise Substantially Owing to Growing Applications in Agriculture and Horticulture [240-Pages] | Analysis by Research Dive

Global biochar market is expected to grow by 2031 primarily due to the increasing usage in agriculture and horticulture. Pyrolysis sub-segment is expected to be the fastest growing. The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to grow massively.

Global Biochar Market Forecast Analysis

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global biochar market is expected to register a revenue of $2,366.4 million by 2031 with at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031.





Segments of the Biochar Market

The report has divided the biochar market into the following segments:

Feedstock: agriculture waste, animal manure, bamboo-based, others

Production Method: pyrolysis, gasification, others

Application: agriculture, livestock feed, building materials, others

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Segment Sub-Segment (Highest CAGR/Revenue during 2022-2031) Feedstock Bamboo-based Bamboo-based biochar offers enhanced aeration, along with improved nutrient retention and water holding capacity of soil. These advantages of bamboo-based biochar are expected to help in the growth of this sub-segment. Production Method Pyrolysis The ability of pyrolysis to produce biochar from different feedstocks in a cost-effective manner is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. Application Agriculture Increased use of biochar in the agriculture sector as a soil conditioner to improve soil productivity and fertility is anticipated to push the market forward. Region Asia-Pacific Growing use of biochar in countries like China, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, etc., is predicted to propel the market growth in this region.

Dynamics of the Global Biochar Market

Rise in the use of biochar in agriculture, horticulture, and soil remediation sector is expected to become the primary growth driver of the biochar market in the forecast period. Additionally, growing application of biochar in the construction sector is anticipated to push the market forward. However, according to market analysts, risk of contamination and soil compaction due to excessive use of biochar might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Increasing use of biochar for waste management is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, increasing application of biochar for enhancing soil fertility and promoting food security is expected to propel the biochar market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Biochar Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The biochar market, however, was quite well placed during the pandemic. Biochar production is largely sustainable in nature, which insulated the market from the wrath of the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. Also, many of the biochar producing companies received fundings to carry out their operations which helped the market during the tough pandemic period.

Key Players of the Global Market

The major players of the market include

Agri- tech Producers LLC

Biochar Now

Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation

Airex Énergie Inc.

Bioforcetech Corp.

Phoenix Energy

American BioChar

Chargrow USA LLC

ARSTA Eco PVT LTD.

ECOERA

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in June 2022, Verra, the largest international carbon registry, announced that it would be launching a biochar methodology for soil and non-soil carbon projects. This methodology will immensely help biochar project developers to generate carbon credits, which can then be used to attract investments and financing. The methodology is predicted to open new avenues for the biochar market in the coming period.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.

