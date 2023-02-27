Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 27
Date:27 February 2023
Strategic Equity Capital Plc
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Net Asset Value
The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 24 February 2023 is:
326.35 pence per share.
The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.
