Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line distributor of CBD, Cannabis, Hemp oil and nanotechnology products in Switzerland and Europe provides updates on Libra 9 GMBH and the Magic Lappen.

CBDD, Libra 9, and Axel Reinke have secured a purchase order with the Famila chain of stores in Germany. The initial purchase order is for 2,400 pieces of the Magic Lappen, and it will be distributed to all 90 stores along with a point-of-sale display developed by Libra 9, please visit our InstaGram for pictures of the displays. Representatives from Libra 9 will also hold demonstrations of the product in key Familia store locations.

In addition, Libra 9 has signed an agreement with a prominent German actor, to promote the Magic Lappen in various malls throughout Germany as seen on our Instagram site. The promotion will be in conjunction with personnel from Libra 9, who will provide a demonstration of the product and its many uses. During the event, the celebrity will be available to sign boxes of the Magic Lappen for customers who make a purchase. The Magic Lappen will be for sale throughout all promotional events.

Libra 9 and Axel Reinke have been diligently focusing on bringing the Magic Lappen to the consumer market following their participation in the Düsseldorf Boat Show. To expand their reach, the company intends to employ sales representatives in various European countries to sell, promote and showcase the Magic Lappen. Additionally, they are exploring alternative avenues such as selling on the German version of Amazon and utilizing television infomercials.

The Magic Lappen is a product that provides maximum cleansing, shine, streak-free drying, and requires only water to clean without any chemicals or detergents. It is also chemical-free, lint-free, durable, and has a leather-like feel. The product's innovative structure allows for high absorption of dirt, dust, and grease, and it can be washed many times at 60°. The Magic Lappen is also vegan, eco-friendly, and bio-degradable.

CBDD CEO, Axel Reinke, has uploaded a video presentation that details the product and its benefits, along with a live presentation. The company's website has been updated and is now available in English at www.the-magic-Lappen.com also adding a Q & A section. Axel is planning a Q&A with investors to update all our existing and new investors, the Date and time will be announced on the company website and future press releases.

CBDD is actively seeking new acquisition candidates and aims to acquire profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is committed to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. For more information and updates;

