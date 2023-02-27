Anzeige
WKN: A2ASKL ISIN: SE0009143993 Ticker-Symbol: R06 
Tradegate
27.02.23
09:32 Uhr
0,013 Euro
-0,006
-31,38 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
27.02.2023 | 12:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Swedish Stirling AB is updated (125/23)

On January 2, 2023, the shares in Swedish Stirling AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the issuer's financial position. 

On, February 24, 2023, the Company disclosed a notice to an extraordinary
general meeting of the Company's shareholders with a proposal for voluntary
liquidation of the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if any circumstances exist that result in
substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Swedish Stirling AB (STRLNG, ISIN code
SE0009143993, order book ID 207097). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
